ASX News Live | ASX Opens Lower; Lithium Stocks Report; Cogstate, Dusk, Weebit Feature

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward | Pushing back against monetary tyranny

CBDCs have been in development around the world for a while now. They’re the supposed answer to the volatile and unruly tokens and coins that make up the crypto market.

The problem, as we’ve stated before, is that a CBDC defeats the entire purpose of a digital currency.

Bitcoin and the blockchain were created to fight against the Fed’s idiocy and monetary tyranny. For them to try and appropriate and bastardise this technology is a slap in the face for the crypto community.

Not that central bankers would care about that…

As an investor though, you should absolutely care.

Whether you believe in crypto or not, none of us want to live in a world where central bankers potentially have direct control over your finances. And if anything, it further cements the argument for investing in crypto to combat it.

Initiatives like CBDCs prove that the need for decentralised money and markets is imperative.

Whether or not you believe in the crypto ethos is almost irrelevant. Simply committing a small portion of your portfolio to this alternative asset space could be the difference between submitting to financial tyranny or fighting it…

Why disruption can win



Now, I know this is all getting a little over the top. But I really can’t stress enough just how important these issues are.

They may seem trivial, but that is what’s so sinister about it.

Fortunately, I don’t think it will be enough to derail the crypto revolution. Because whether CBDCs flourish or not, real innovation almost always wins out.

As our resident crypto guru, Ryan Dinse, recently told his subscribers: