ASX News Live | ASX Sinks 1.4%; Retailers Headline with Kogan, City Chic, Adore Beauty Featuring

Key takeaways from Buffett’s latest shareholder letter

Last week, Warren Buffett released his latest shareholder letter.

Buffett’s letters are anticipated by corners of the market as eagerly as some anticipate the latest work from George R. R. Martin.

So what did the Oracle of Omaha say? What are the key takeaways?

The letter started with a flex. Since 1965, the overall gain of the per-share market value of Berkshire sits at … 3,787,464% against the S&P 500’s 24,708% at a compounded annual gain of 19.8%.

No wonder his letters are so widely read, with investors parsing his every word for stardust.

In the letter, Buffett again reiterated his mantra that business is his business: ‘Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers’.

He also admitted that even he makes mistakes. Berkshire’s portfolio isn’t without duds:

“Over the years, I have made many mistakes. Consequently, our extensive collection of businesses currently consists of a few enterprises that have truly extraordinary economics, many that enjoy very good economic characteristics, and a large group that are marginal. Along the way, other businesses in which I have invested have died, their products unwanted by the public. Capitalism has two sides: The system creates an ever-growing pile of losers while concurrently delivering a gusher of improved goods and services. Schumpeter called this phenomenon “creative destruction.””

Buffett also brought out the old hit that Mr Market isn’t always rational and you can buy ‘pieces of wonderful businesses at wonderful prices’.

At the end of the day, however, Buffett admitted that Berkshire owes its success to ‘about a dozen truly good decisions — that would be about one every five years — and a sometimes-forgotten advantage that favours long-term investors such as Berkshire.’

He hammered home that message later in the letter: