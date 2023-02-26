ASX News Live | ASX Sinks 1.4%; Retailers Headline with Kogan, City Chic, Adore Beauty Featuring
Kogan rises despite doubling net loss in 1H23
Online retailer Kogan (ASX:KGN) said it returned to profitability in January 2023 on an ‘adjusted EBITDA’ basis, the first positive adjusted EBITDA month since July 2022.
On a non-adjusted basis, Kogan’s 1H23 net loss doubled to $23.8 million as 1H23 revenue tumbled 34% to $275.6 million.
Under the heading ‘Positive outlook for 2H23’, Kogan said it expects to ‘gain further efficiencies in operating costs’, describing itself as a ‘dynamic portfolio of businesses’.
But the positive outlook was short on concrete guidance. If anything, the trading update for the month of January was mixed:
- Gross sales were down 33.2% year on year to $68.8 million
- Gross margin up 7.9% to 32.9% year on year (‘reflecting the reduction of excess inventory sold with heavy discounting’)
- Positive ‘adjusted EBITDA’ of $1.5 million
Lake Resources nears 52-week low
Lithium stocks have fallen in recent weeks on softening prices for the white metal and worries of near-term waning demand in the key China market.
Popular lithium juniors like Lake Resources have suffered.
Lake, once trading as high as $2.65 a share in 2022, is now trading below 60 cents. Its 52-week low of 54.5 cents is now in sight.
$LKE is trading below 60 cents and is nearing its 52-week low as #lithium stocks slump on softening prices for the white metal. #ASX #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/cV70OonzyN
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) February 27, 2023
City Chic down 12% as net loss balloons
Women’s apparel retailer City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) cratered on Monday after swinging to a $27.2 million net loss in the half ended 1 January 2023, having posted a $12.3 million net profit in 1H22.
1H23 sales revenue fell 8% to $168.6 million while City Chic’s global active customer base remained flat at 1.33 million.
Chief executive Phil Ryan said the retailer had a ‘challenging first half across our key markets as consumer demand contracted, particularly in the USA and Europe.’
However, Ryan said in-store sales in Australia were strong, offsetting falling online sales as ‘customers returned to in-store shopping’. Yet even ANZ sales were down 3%, while sales in the Americas were down 14%.
Profit was hit harder than revenues because of margin compression as City Chic continues to struggle to offload excess inventory. City Chic said it had to write down $19.6 million worth of inventory in the half.
Were it not for a $21.5 million injection of debt, City Chic would have ended the half with about $5.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.
CCX provided a grim outlook, too.
Trading in the first seven weeks of 2H23 was 17% down on 2H22. Excess inventory continues to hurt, with the promotional activity needed to clear the inventory remaining ‘elevated as competitors drive deeper clearance activity to drive customer demand.’
$CCX is down 12% after swinging to a $27.2 million net loss in 1H23.
City Chic has burned through a lot of cash recently. #ASX #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/x7ZE8QvasE
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) February 27, 2023
US Fed needs a recession to tame inflation, study finds
A paper presented by economists at the US Monetary Policy Forum over the weekend argued the US Fed will struggle to lower inflation without hurting the US economy and employment.
The paper reviewed past disinflationary episodes in the United States and elsewhere to glean lessons for monetary policy.
A key lesson was one of pain. All 16 of the large policy-induced disinflations in the four advanced economies surveyed were linked to a recession.
In the researchers’ words:
“We find no instance in which a significant central bank-induced disinflation occurred without a recession.”
The researchers concluded that achieving a 2% inflation target will probably entail at least a mild recession.
In response to the paper, member of the board of governors of the US Fed Philip N. Jefferson concurred the ‘argument that policymakers should accept that disinflation is likely to be costly is well reasoned.’
However, Jefferson also said that history ‘can only tell us so much, particularly in situations without historical precedent’.
Jefferson thinks the current situation is different from the paper’s instances of disinflation:
“The current situation is different from past episodes in at least four ways. First, the pandemic created unprecedented disruptions to global supply chains. Second, the pandemic is having a long-lasting effect on labor force participation rates. Third, the credibility of the central bank is higher now than it was in the 1960s and 1970s. Fourth and most importantly, unlike in the late 1960s and 1970s, the Federal Reserve is addressing the outbreak in inflation promptly and forcefully to maintain that credibility and to preserve the “well anchored” property of long-term inflation expectations.
Finally, economic models are important tools but need to be used with careful interpretation and judgment when history does not speak to the current situation. Sound decisionmaking requires that their findings be complemented with additional analytical tools, including careful scrutiny of real-time data.”
The US economy is ‘very overheated’
The latest core PCE data out of the US disturbed markets and economists alike.
US stocks tumbled last Friday on the release of January’s PCE data, leading to Wall Street’s worst week of the year.
But economists are also perturbed by the latest personal consumption expenditure reading.
Harvard economist Jason Furman thinks the data shows the US economy is ‘very overheated’. For Furman, the US is making ‘little of any progress on inflation’.
That’s bad news for those betting on interest rates coming down any time soon.
The economy is very overheated. We have made little if any progress on inflation. There is little if any reason to expect a large slowdown going forward.
Core PCE at an annual rate:
1 month: 7.1%
3 months: 4.7%
6 months: 5.1%
12 months: 4.7% pic.twitter.com/aCA1341MQd
— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) February 24, 2023
US inflation stubbornly resilient
The US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) — rose a material 5.4% year on year in January.
The core PCE index, which excludes volatile readings from food and energy — rose 4.7%.
Both readings were ahead of consensus forecasts and came in higher than for the 12 months through December 2022.
Source: Jason Furman