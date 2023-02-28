ASX News Live: ASX Up; Pointsbet, Wisr, Harvey Norman, Sezzle, Tyro Feature

Splitit falls: FY22 revenue flat, net loss down 43% to US$22.6 million

While peer Sezzle finished 4.8% higher on Tuesday following the release of its 4Q22 update, Splitit (ASX:SPT) had no such luck.

The BNPL firm ended the day down 5.9%.

For the year ended 31 December 2022, Splitit posted revenue of US$10.6 million, up slightly from FY21’s US$10.5 million. When you take into account inflation, that revenue ‘growth’ is very modest.

However, Splitit did see a bigger improvement in the bottom line. Net loss shrank 43% to US$22.6 million.

Splitit said it was able to cut operating expenses 31% YoY through a ‘pivot to white-label strategy and general cost reductions’.

Even though revenue was totally flat, merchant sales volume rose 9% YoY to US$431 million, suggesting lower taker rates for FY22. SPT sees its merchant sales volume hitting US$2-4 billion over the next three years.

Revenue as a percentage of underlying merchant sales was 2.5% in FY22, down from 2.7% in FY21.

While Splitit considers itself the only white-label instalment solution that taps consumers existing credit on their credit cards, Westpac just recently launched a competing product that also lets users leverage their existing credit cards to break purchases into even instalments.