ASX Today: Live ASX News | Pointerra and Dubber Sink, Mayne Pharma Spikes
2023-03-01 18-40
Pointerra in perilous cash position
Pointerra’s balance sheet is in duress.
For one, Pointerra’s equity has been obliterated and is in negative territory after 1H23’s net loss.
The business now has negative net assets of $242,000.
As a result, its working capital position is parlous. Total current liabilities of $3.7 million exceed total current assets of $3.3 million.
Pointerra management are unfazed.
The company’s directors prepared a cash flow forecast which indicated Pointerra will have ‘sufficient cash flows to meet all commitments and working capital requirements for the 12-month period’ from today.
While the directors are unfazed, the auditors are jittery, stating in the 1H23 accounts that a “material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Consolidated Entity‘s ability to continue as a going concern.”
Pointerra down 20% on 1H23 results
Releasing its half-year accounts late yesterday didn’t stave off the reckoning today, with Pointerra (ASX:3DP) shares down ~20% in afternoon trade on Wednesday.
3D geo-spatial data firm Pointerra saw 1H23 revenue grow 20% to $3.8 million but net losses widen 33% to $3.2 million.
Revenue growth has slowed, with 1H22 revenue rising 104% on 1H21.
Pointerra said 1H23 revenue was lower than expected, affected by ‘unavoidable program delays with key US customers, expected to resolve during H2’.
Management expects 2H23 to ‘recover lost ground’, keeping a ‘positive outlook for the balance of H2 and into FY24’.
One thing that popped out in the 1H23 accounts was this:
While revenue rose about 20%, admin expenses rose nearly 150%.
The jump in admin expenses largely stemmed from higher employee benefit expenses and $1.2 million in consulting fees.
14% of Sezzle’s income driven by one merchant
Yesterday, buy now, pay later firm Sezzle released its 1Q and FY22 results to the ASX.
But since Sezzle is also a reporting company in the US, it also has to file a more comprehensive US SEC 10-K report, which it did today.
Plenty of information was already covered in Sezzle’s ASX release, but some information was new.
Like the fact that for the year ended December 2022, about 14% of Sezzle’s total income came from one merchant. Last year, no merchant drove more than 10% of Sezzle’s total income.
That’s obviously a precarious position from a risk-management perspective, which Sezzle itself admitted:
“The concentration of a significant portion of our business and transaction volume with a limited number of scaled e-commerce platforms exposes us disproportionately to any of those partners choosing to no longer partner with us or choosing to partner with a competitor, and to any events, circumstances, or risks affecting such partners. In addition, a material modification in the financial operations of any significant scaled e-commerce partner could affect the results of our operations, financial condition, and future prospects.”
With BNPL becoming ever more commoditised, the risk is real that this unnamed merchant switches to a competitor or even just renegotiates better rates, hurting income in either scenario.
Dubber’s cash flow risk
Dubber’s $37 million 1H23 net loss brings its total accumulated losses to $222 million. Its market cap is $95 million, by the way.
The key risk with Dubber is liquidity.
The firm ended the half with $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, down substantially from $108.5 million at the end of 1H22.
That cash won’t last long if Dubber keeps up its spending.
1H23 free cash flow was a negative $27 million. Meaning if the trend holds true, Dubber will run out of cash by the end of this fiscal year.
Dubber’s management thinks the business has ‘adequate resources to continue as a going concern for not less than 12 months’, saying it has $30 million in cash at call deposits:
“At 31 December 2022 the Group has cash and deposits totaling $56,723,235, however during the 6 month period the entity recorded a loss before tax of $36,898,661 (6 months to 31 December 2021: $31,727,597) and incurred net cash outflows from operating activities of $26,406,243 (6 months to 31 December 2021: $20,223,199). The Group’s ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to substantially improve its operating cash flows in the short term. To achieve this the Group is undertaking a restructuring programme announced on 28 February 2023 to focus the business on core priorities as set out below and forecasts sufficient cash savings that, together with existing available cash, it will be able to fund its operations and continue as a going concern for the next 12 months.”
Dubber downer — $37m 1H23 loss prompts business restructure
Dubber (ASX:DUB) — provider of call recording and audio management services — is down over 9% on Wednesday morning after the market digested its 1H23 accounts released after-hours yesterday.
1H23 revenue fell 13% to $14 million while losses rose 18% to $37 million. Dubber blamed this ‘principally … on revenues in the first half of FY22 that were reversed in the second half of FY22 due to the change in the company’s interpretation of accounting standards.’
But Dubber said its ‘adjusted recurring revenue’ paints a different picture, growing 21%.
This adjusted figure ‘excludes one-time revenues/income (such as professional services fees) and is adjusted to remove any revenues recorded in a quarterly period that have been subsequently reversed due to changes in the Company’s interpretation of accounting standards.’
Accounting standards featured heavily in Dubber’s half-yearly!
Dubber also announced it will restructure its business following a review. The restructure ‘re-aligns its operations more closely to its core strategy’, Dubber said.
This realignment is expected to deliver ‘in excess of $5 million in savings per quarter without impacting the company’s revenue growth potential or customer service’.
The restructure will entail redundancies.
Steve McGovern, CEO of Dubber, commented:
“The review and restructure announced today highlight our primary focus and commitment to our Service Provider partners. We’ve invested in providing a world class platform built specifically for the scale of Service Provider networks and are now streamlining delivery of products built on the Dubber Platform to accelerate the growth and commercial benefits to them. Having recently engaged with many of our Tier 1 Services Provider partners in the UK, Europe and North America, this confirms my confidence in the Company’s strategy.”
Good morning
Good morning!
Earnings season is about to wrap up as we get the last remaining results announcements.
Pointerra and Dubber both chose to release their results after-hours on Tuesday (often an ominous sign) and their shares have promptly plummeted today.
We’ll cover their results in a minute.
Elsewhere, US stocks finished lower overnight, bringing to a close a disappointing February for all three major US indexes.
In fact, year to date, the Dow is actually down 1.5%. After being up as much as 9% this year, the benchmark S&P 500 is now up a more modest 3.8%. The Nasdaq — that bellwether of exuberance and technological hope — is still up a healthy 10.3% year to date.