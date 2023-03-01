ASX Today: Live ASX News | Pointerra and Dubber Sink, Mayne Pharma Spikes

Pointerra in perilous cash position

Pointerra’s balance sheet is in duress.

For one, Pointerra’s equity has been obliterated and is in negative territory after 1H23’s net loss.

The business now has negative net assets of $242,000.

As a result, its working capital position is parlous. Total current liabilities of $3.7 million exceed total current assets of $3.3 million.

Pointerra management are unfazed.

The company’s directors prepared a cash flow forecast which indicated Pointerra will have ‘sufficient cash flows to meet all commitments and working capital requirements for the 12-month period’ from today.

While the directors are unfazed, the auditors are jittery, stating in the 1H23 accounts that a “material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Consolidated Entity‘s ability to continue as a going concern.”