ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Up, Wall Street Mixed, German Inflation Sticky

Tech titans turn their hand at mineral discovery

Over recent months, influential tech titans have made a surprising entry into the mining industry.

According to some sources, tech will be the answer to a looming crisis in metal supplies.

So how do computer engineers plan on finding the next generation of ore bodies?

The answer…Artificial Intelligence!

As a major consumer of critical metals, tech has a lot of skin in the game when it comes to securing supply chains of raw materials.

It’s why there’s been some high-profile tech names entering the mining space of late…

‘Disrupters’ looking to flip the traditional methods of discovery.

According to them, AI and algorithms will replace boots on the ground.

That’s what the Californian-based KoBold Metals is looking to achieve.

It has some pretty powerful backers too…billionaire tech giants Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos recently committed US$150 million.

It enabled the company to secure a prized high-grade, copper-cobalt mine in Zambia.

Known as Mingomba and grading at around 3.64% copper, the company now holds one of the highest-grade undeveloped deposits in the world.

Thanks to Gates and Bezos, this tech company has a flagship project to showcase across the mining industry.

Yet, interestingly, the mine was NOT discovered by algorithms or artificial intelligence. It was found by a team of Zambian and Australian geologists years before KoBold acquired the asset.

But looking at the board of KoBold, you can quickly recognise that there’s not a geologist or mining engineer in sight…

Instead, it’s made up of a list of young ‘start-up’ tech entrepreneurs, with mostly computer and data science backgrounds:

Source: KoBold Metals

The world is certainly changing…‘Disruption’ has been the catchy slogan for the tech industry for the last 10 years.

Now it’s looking to stamp its authority on the future of mine discovery.

So how does the company intend to achieve this?

According to KoBold, the Californian-based explorer has built up an enormous geological database that includes geologic reports, soil samples, drilling results, satellite imagery, and academic research papers.

Apparently, they’ve even been able to feed handwritten field notes and sketches written by geologists decades ago into the AI’s brain network.

The data is then run through the AI machine, which spits out the approximate location for the next major discovery.

So, is tech on the edge of transforming mineral exploration?

At first glance the ideas look ‘innovative’…

In reality, though, it’s just a reworking of how mineral discovery has always taken place.