ASX Today — Live ASX News | Pushpay’s Shareholders Reject Takeover Bid, Sayona Flags Capital Raise

Takeover proposal not passed by Pushpay shareholders

Pushpay shareholders did not approve a takeover big by Pegasus Bidco that would see the fintech acquired for NZ$1.34 cash per share.

For the scheme to proceed, two voting thresholds needed to be met:

75% or more of the votes in each interest class, and

More than 50% of the total number of Pushpay shares on issues must vote in favour

The latter threshold was satisfied, with 54% voting for the scheme.

However, the former threshold was not met.

While 100% of the votes in the first interest class voted in favour, only 56% of the votes in the second interest class — being all other shareholders excluding associates of BGH Capital and Sixth Street — were in favour.

Why the interest classes?

Because the bidder — Pegasus Bidco — is a consortium associated with both Sixth Street and BGH Capital. One of Pushpay’s directors, John Connolly, is a senior advisor to Sixth Street. Mr Connolly recused himself from the board’s involvement in the scheme.

In a presentation prepared for the special meeting of shareholders pending the scheme vote, Pushpay’s directors warned:

“The Non-Conflicted Directors believe the Scheme represents the most compelling risk-adjusted value for shareholders. It provides shareholders with an opportunity to accelerate a capital return, while also mitigating the risks and uncertainties that are otherwise involved in delivering the opportunities from executing Pushpay’s strategic plan over time. “No superior proposal has been received prior to this meeting and the Non-Conflicted Directors believe that a superior proposal is unlikely to emerge. Pushpay’s share price will likely fall if the Scheme is not implemented.”

Pushpay’s shares did fall following the vote. PPH shares closed 6.6% lower.