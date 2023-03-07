ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Falls; Lowe Flags Pause in Rate Hikes; Powell Sends Rate Warning

Sayona Mining announces first lithium concentrate produced at NAL

Lithium developer Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) — who this week raised over $50 million via a flow-through-shares raising — today followed up by announcing that first spodumene concentrate was produced at its North American Lithium operation.

Sayona said about 70 tonnes of lithium concentrate was produced with the first ‘saleable concentrate to be produced shortly’.

The lithium miner expects the first shipment of spodumene concentrate from NAL in July 2023, with four shipments targeted for the first half of FY24. Sayona is aiming for total production between 85,000 to 115,000 tonnes during this period.

SYA shares were down 2.5% in afternoon trade on Wednesday.