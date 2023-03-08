ASX Today — Live ASX News | Myer Doubles Profit, Xero Cuts Jobs

Tesla dumps rare earths — should you do the same?

Last week we witnessed a dramatic turn for companies tied to rare earths elements (REEs).

Australian producer Lynas Rare Earths [ASX:LYC] fell 11% last Friday, while Arafura Rare Earths [ASX:ARU] shed around 10%.

Chinese producers, accounting for around 90% of global production, also fell hard.

So, what drove the commodity-wide sell-off?

At its much anticipated ‘investor day’ presentation in Texas, Tesla revealed that it was looking to remove rare earth metals from its next-generation vehicles.

The market viewed this as a big deal in terms of the outlook for REEs…

Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) are two REEs used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles (EVs).

At first glance, Tesla’s announcement puts a major dent in the demand outlook.

But dig a little deeper, and things may not be so bad for this poorly understood commodity.

I’ll get to that point in a moment.

But first up, what’s at the root of Tesla’s change in strategy?

The answer…cost cutting.

According to Tesla, they’re looking to reduce manufacturing costs by up to 50% while also scaling up its global vehicle sales from 1.3 million to 20 million vehicles by 2030.

It’s all part of the grand plan to get EVs into the hands of the mass consumer.

However, the company was light on details…engineers outside Tesla ranks have little idea how the company is set to revolutionise its EV motor without rare earths magnets.

You see, NdPr magnets are the superior choice when it comes to EV production.

They offer significant performance benefits, enabling the development of compact, torque- and power-dense electric motors.

According to some experts, though, replacing rare earth magnets from its next-generation fleet will inevitably compromise efficiency.

In EV design, there’s a fine line between cost and performance.

But Tesla looks to be shifting dramatically toward the cost saving side…slashing production expenditure to deliver low-cost EV’s for the mass market.

It’s even looking to skip the critical step of building a prototype model in the name of saving cash and fast-tracking its newest model into production.

There’s valid reason car manufacturers build prototypes before going into mass production, and it goes beyond glossy magazines and marketing…

It’s a critical step that allows engineers to iron-out faults under normal driving conditions.

Any major failings could have a profound impact on the company’s long-term outlook…its PR could be shattered thanks to overreaching on cost cutting and expediating production.

That would pave the way for other manufacturers to capitalise on Tesla’s potential flaws and claw back market share in the EV mass-market race.

But with Tesla’s stock price capitulating almost 75% from its peak in November 2021 to its low in January 2023, the company is desperate to pitch something new…