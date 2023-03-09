ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Down, US Banks Crater, Piedmont and Atlantic Lithium Respond to Short Report

Silicon Valley Bank’s connection to the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics

What timing.

Just months after Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for their influential model on bank runs, Silicon Valley Bank suffers one of the worst bank runs in decades.

Overnight, SVB Financial sought to reassure clients their deposits were safe after its stock fell over 60% in one day following an urgent capital raise to shore up its balance sheet.

The bank needed the extra capital to offset losses incurred from selling its doomed US$21 billion bond portfolio that consisted of low yielding US Treasuries.

SVB’s plunge tainted other major US banks, contributing to the wiping out of over US$80 billion in value from bank shares.

The problem for Silicon Valley Bank is spooked clients triggering a bank run.

Already we have Peter Thiel advising portfolio companies to withdraw money from the bank.

New w/ @Katie_Roof: Founders Fund, the VC firm founded by @peterthiel is advising portfolio companies to withdraw $$ from $SIVB https://t.co/RZIZAQsQ5B — Gillian Tan (@GillianTan) March 9, 2023

In fact, SVB is facing a vicious cycle. Investors fearing a run on SVB and tanking its share price in the process may very well contribute to the fear’s realisation.

These fears about a bank’s liquidity were a key concern for economists Dimond and Dybvig, whose work on bank runs secured them a Nobel in 2022.

In a summary of their work, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences wrote:

“It is easy to see that maturity transformation is valuable to society, but the laureates also demonstrate that the banks’ business model is vulnerable. A rumour may start, saying that more savers than the bank can cope with are about to withdraw their money. Regardless of whether this rumour is true, it can send depositors rushing to the bank to withdraw their money in case the bank goes bankrupt. A bank run ensues. In an attempt to pay all its depositors, the bank is forced to recover its loans early, leading to long-term investment projects being terminated prematurely and assets being sold in fire sales. The resulting losses may cause the bank to collapse.”

Source: nobelprize.org

Delving into the pair’s work further, the Academy wrote:

“Diamond and Dybvig (1983) modelled the maturity transformation role of banks. Many investment opportunities are long-term, while investors value short-term liquidity, i.e., the ability to withdraw their savings for immediate consumption if needed. The role of banks is to aggregate the savings of investors and invest in long-term projects. Only a fraction of investors will actually need to exercise their option to withdraw their savings early, since only a fraction of investors will be subject to short-term liquidity needs. This makes it possible for the bank to meet the liquidity needs of short-term investors, while investing their savings in productive long-term projects. Diamond and Dybvig argue, however, that this maturity transformation makes banks inherently fragile and subject to self-fulfilling bank runs. The problem arises from the fact that if the bank had to liquidate all long-term investments early (at a loss), there would not be enough funds to cover all deposits. If a depositor believes that the other depositors will withdraw their funds from the bank, thereby forcing the bank to liquidate its long-term investments prematurely, she will also run to withdraw her deposits before the bank runs out of funds. Diamond and Dybvig show how government regulation, such as deposit insurance or lender of last resort policies, can help avoid such coordination failures. Their model provided a unified and logically consistent framework for many of the informal arguments in the previous literature, and it stimulated a large subsequent literature that has yielded new fundamental insights on issues such as financial contagion, inside money creation, financial propagation, and financial regulation.”

For one, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks if a private market solution doesn’t present itself, a ‘highly dilutive government preferred bailout should be considered.’