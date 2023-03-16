ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Up, Credit Suisse and First Republic Get Help, ECB Hikes Rates

Magnis Energy gets funding proposal from US fund

Magnis Energy (ASX:MNS) — who owns a majority stake in aspiring lithium battery manufacturer iM3NY in New York — said it received a $25 million binding funding proposal from SBC Global Investment Fund.

The agreement leaves open a provision of a further $25 million.

The funding arrangement is structured as an ‘equity-linked pre-paid share subscription facility’.

What does this actually mean?

Magnis explained:

“The Funding Proposal is expected to be structured as an equity-linked pre-paid share subscription agreement. This means that (subject to the entry into long-form transaction documentation for the Pre-Payment Subscription Facility), SBC will provide to the Company (in the form of a “pre-payment”) an initial A$25 million (but potentially, up to a total of A$50 million) in consideration for the future issue to SBC of the relevant number of new ordinary shares in Magnis. The subscription price for the new Magnis shares the subject of that potential future issue will be based on a 7.5% discount to a future observable VWAP for the Company’s shares on ASX.”

Importantly, this funding arrangement involves a repayment component on the part of Magnis:

“Other than in relation to the 40,000,000 new shares to be issued to SBC following the receipt by the Company of the first A$25 million pre-payment (with the issue of these new shares subsequently being either set-off against future required issues of new shares under the facility or paid for by SBC on the Maturity Date (as defined in the Schedule)), the total amount actually pre-paid by SBC under the Pre-Payment Subscription Facility will need to be either repaid by the Company on the Maturity Date or will need to be satisfied before the Maturity Date by the issue of new shares in Magnis at the Subscription Price. The timing for all future issuances is at the discretion of SBC.”

Magnis’s executive chairman Frank Poullas said the funds will go towards strengthening the company’s balance sheet as well as accelerating development of key projects:

“Magnis is delighted to announce the Funding Proposal from SBC Global Investment Partners, which is expected to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and place it in a strong position to accelerate development of its vertically integrated AAM business. This includes front end engineering and design studies at its upstream Nachu Graphite Project in Tanzania, engineering and feasibility studies at its downstream AAM Project in the U.S., as well as plant productivity enhancements and additional working capital for iM3NY to meet increasing customer demand.”

This isn’t the first time Magnis has transacted with SBC.

Magnis entered a pre-payment share subscription facility agreement with SBC before, in August 2021.