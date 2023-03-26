ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Inches Higher But Markets on Tenterhooks

Latitude Financial: 7.9m Australian and New Zealand driver’s licence numbers stolen in cyber attack

Fintech Latitude Financial (ASX:LFS) today revealed the extent of the cyber attack sustained two weeks ago.

The extent is wide.

14 million customers’ details were stolen in the attack.

Of the 14 million, 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers were stolen (40% of which were provided to Latitude in the last ten years).

Latitude said a ‘further 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005’ were also stolen. 94% of these records were provided before 2013. LFS said these records include ‘some but not all of the following personal information: name, address, telephone, date of birth.’

The fintech admitted that about 53,000 passport numbers were stolen. Latitude said it will reimburse customers who choose to replace stolen ID documentation.

The company has cyber-security insurance, and has ‘notified our insurers in respect of this incident’. But how much will the insurers cover for an attack so extensive?

The scale of the data theft is enormous.

Last year, Medibank’s heavily reported data breach affected 9.7 million customers.

Latitude’s announcement today could actually mean its data breach is bigger than Medibank’s if you add to the 7.9 million stolen driver’s licences the theft of a further 6.1 million records.

It is unclear at the moment how much overlap there is between customers who had their driver’s licences stolen and customers who had their personal information stolen.