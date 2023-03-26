ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Inches Higher But Markets on Tenterhooks
Latitude Financial: 7.9m Australian and New Zealand driver’s licence numbers stolen in cyber attack
Fintech Latitude Financial (ASX:LFS) today revealed the extent of the cyber attack sustained two weeks ago.
The extent is wide.
14 million customers’ details were stolen in the attack.
Of the 14 million, 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers were stolen (40% of which were provided to Latitude in the last ten years).
Latitude said a ‘further 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005’ were also stolen. 94% of these records were provided before 2013. LFS said these records include ‘some but not all of the following personal information: name, address, telephone, date of birth.’
The fintech admitted that about 53,000 passport numbers were stolen. Latitude said it will reimburse customers who choose to replace stolen ID documentation.
The company has cyber-security insurance, and has ‘notified our insurers in respect of this incident’. But how much will the insurers cover for an attack so extensive?
The scale of the data theft is enormous.
Last year, Medibank’s heavily reported data breach affected 9.7 million customers.
Latitude’s announcement today could actually mean its data breach is bigger than Medibank’s if you add to the 7.9 million stolen driver’s licences the theft of a further 6.1 million records.
It is unclear at the moment how much overlap there is between customers who had their driver’s licences stolen and customers who had their personal information stolen.
Impedimed surges 65% as screening tool included in NCCN guidelines
Medical software tech company ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) is up over 60% after announcing that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) released its updated clinical practice guidelines that include bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) as a screening measure.
ImpediMed has a branded bioimpedance spectroscopy device — SOZO.
ImpediMed said the NCCN guidelines “specifically name bioimpedance spectroscopy as an objective measurement tool to identify early signs of lymphoedema”.
IPD thinks the inclusion of bioimpedance in the guidelines will “help establish BIS as standard of care and accelerate adoption by Private Payors and Providers.”
Commenting on the news, IPD chief executive Richard Valencia said:
“We will take the information in these updated NCCN Guidelines and immediately integrate it into our reimbursement strategy to expand coverage of SOZO testing for lymphoedema. Our near-term focus remains leveraging our strong clinical evidence, market position, and now these guidelines to drive growth and adoption of our solution for breast cancer-related lymphoedema. Longer-term, these guidelines also support an opportunity to expand into other cancer types, broaden our footprint in oncology, and benefit even more patients.”