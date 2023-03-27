ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Rises, Liontown Soars on Albermarle Bid
US Fed’s Michael S. Barr on why Silicon Valley Bank failed
Why did Silicon Valley Bank fail?
Why not hear it from the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve — Michael S. Barr.
In prepared remarks before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Barr laid down his explanation of the bank’s failure:
‘To begin, SVB’s failure is a textbook case of mismanagement. The bank had a concentrated business model, serving the technology and venture capital sector. It also grew exceedingly quickly, tripling in asset size between 2019 and 2022. During the early phase of the pandemic, and with the tech sector booming, SVB saw significant deposit growth. The bank invested the proceeds of these deposits in longer-term securities, to boost yield and increase its profits.3 However, the bank did not effectively manage the interest rate risk of those securities or develop effective interest rate risk measurement tools, models, and metrics.
‘At the same time, the bank failed to manage the risks of its liabilities. These liabilities were largely composed of deposits from venture capital firms and the tech sector, which were highly concentrated and could be volatile. Because these companies generally do not have operating revenue, they keep large balances in banks in the form of cash deposits, to make payroll and pay operating expenses. These depositors were connected by a network of venture capital firms and other ties, and when stress began, they essentially acted together to generate a bank run.’
Barr continued:
‘The bank waited too long to address its problems, and ironically, the overdue actions it finally took to strengthen its balance sheet sparked the uninsured depositor run that led to the bank’s failure. Specifically, on Wednesday, March 8, SVB announced that it realized a $1.8 billion loss in a sale of securities to raise liquidity and planned to raise capital during the following week. Uninsured depositors interpreted these actions as a signal that the bank was in distress. They turned their focus to the bank’s balance sheet, and they did not like what they saw.
‘In response, social media saw a surge in talk about a run, and uninsured depositors acted quickly to flee. Depositors withdrew funds at an extraordinary rate, pulling more than $40 billion in deposits from the bank on Thursday, March 9. On Thursday evening and Friday morning, the bank communicated that they expected even greater outflows that day. The bank did not have enough cash or collateral to meet those extraordinary and rapid outflows, and on Friday, March 10, SVB failed.
‘Panic prevailed among SVB’s remaining depositors, who saw their savings at risk and their businesses in danger of missing payroll because of the bank’s failure.’
You can read the full speech here.
Contrarian investing and the commodities opportunity
‘Where all men think alike,’ wrote Walter Lippmann, ‘no one thinks very much.’
And in times of confusion, fear, and panic, thinking tends to coalesce into herd mentality.
In these times, independent thinking — contrarian thinking — stands out.
In markets, this independence can also offer opportunities for the intrepid thinker.
As our Editorial Director Greg Canavan recently wrote in a piece for The Insider:
‘To survive in these markets, you need to think like a contrarian. That could be difficult because not everyone is a contrarian. As humans, we prefer to seek safety in the herd rather than standing alone, exposed.
‘But what promotes survival in humans risks extinction — or at least a slow death — in financial markets. Following the herd mindlessly can end up being very costly.
‘So it’s important to stay rational while others are losing their minds. In times of heightened uncertainty, like you’re seeing now, being rational is the same as thinking like a contrarian.’
And the commodities sector is shaping up to be an arena where the contrarian investor can apply themselves.
February Australian retail sales in line with market expectations, up 0.2% month-on-month
The latest retail sales data has just been published by the ABS.
Australian retail sales for February rose 0.2% month on month, following a 1.8% rise in January.
ABS’s Ben Dorber described the retail turnover as ‘modest’:
‘On average, retail spending has been flat through the end of 2022 and to begin the new year.’
Australian retail sales for Feb comes in right on market expectations at 0.2%mom, coming after a rebound in January. Signs of retail slowdown are evident but not a red flag for the #RBA to pause next week pic.twitter.com/I0ZkjRmDc0
— Alex Joiner (@IFM_Economist) March 28, 2023
Liontown hits all-time high on Albermarle bid
Liontown Resources has hit an all-time high on the back of rejecting Albermarle’s takeover bid priced at $2.50 a share.
LTR shares hit $2.42 in late morning trade, up 55% from yesterday’s close.
Despite the spike, the lithium stock is up roughly 26% over the past 12 months.
Lithium stocks spike on Liontown news
Albermarle’s bid for Liontown Resources rippled across the ASX lithium sector.
The bid stoked buying in other lithium stocks, stocks that have struggled recently.
- Liontown Resources is up 50%
- Core Lithium is up 18%
- Pilbara Minerals is up 14%
- Argosy Resources is up 12.5%
- Sayona Mining is up 12%
- Allkem is up 11%
- Ioneer is up 11%
- Lake Resources is up 10.5%
- Leo Lithium is up 8.5%
- Galan Lithium is up 8%
- IGO is up 6.5%
- Vulcan Energy is up 5%
Albermarle's rejected takeover bid for $LTR sparked a rally in #ASX lithium stocks. $LTR $CXO $PLS $SYA $AKE $LKE $AGY $INR $LLL $GLN $IGO $VUL https://t.co/FiKXvsJFCC pic.twitter.com/fCcMVa90GB
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) March 28, 2023
Liontown Resources surges 50% on Albermarle takeover bid
The lithium heavyweights are coming for Aussie developers.
Albermarle — one of the world’s largest lithium producers — is eyeing off ASX developer Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR).
But Liontown is holding firm, for now.
LTR revealed today it received multiple takeover bids from Albermarle, the latest one coming in at $2.50 a share via a scheme arrangement.
Earlier offers came in at $2.20 a share in October last year and $2.35 a share on March, 3rd.
After ‘carefully considering’ the latest bid, Liontown’s board unanimously determined the offer ‘substantially undervalues Liontown’, rejecting Albermarle for a third time.
$LTR is up 50% after rejecting #Albermarle's takeover bid priced at $2.50 a share. #lithium #ASX #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/R2Iniid54l
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) March 28, 2023