ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Recovers After February Inflation Slows
Will Albermarle’s bid for Liontown revive the ASX lithium sector?
Lithium stocks are showing signs of life.
Yesterday, shares for Core Lithium [ASX:CXO] closed 15% higher, Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] was up 12%, and Allkem [ASX:AKE] increased close to 14%.
The star of the day though — and the reason for the wake-up call — was Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR], who shot up a whopping 70%.
Shares moved after Liontown’s board rejected a $5.5 billion takeover cash bid from lithium giant Albemarle. Albemarle offered to pay $2.50 a share for the company, or an around 64% premium over Monday’s close price.
Liontown’s board response was thanks, but no thanks.
Not only did the board feel that the offer ‘substantially’ undervalued the company, but they even remarked on the ‘opportunistic timing’ of the proposal.
Liontown’s Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, which the company expects will be one of the largest lithium mines in the world, is expected to start production mid-2024.
And then, of course, lithium stocks haven’t been doing that well lately. In fact, there’s been plenty of shorting on lithium stocks like Liontown, that is, punters betting the stock price will fall. That’s certainly backfiring now.
But this isn’t the first time that Albemarle has tried to buy Liontown, who has supply deals with Ford and Tesla. Albemarle made offers back in October at $2.20 a share and at the beginning of March at $2.35.
Liontown’s share price sped past the offer price, closing at $2.57 a share yesterday.
But the entire ordeal shows that while lithium stocks have fallen out of favour recently, companies are still finding it hard to source lithium.
Lithium stocks have been bogged down all year after lithium prices cratered. As you can see below, the price for lithium carbonate in China has dropped dramatically since the end of 2022:
Source: Trading Economics
While lithium prices have been tanking, the big picture shows that producers are still selling lithium at higher prices than in 2020 and 2021.
And with carmakers pledging to make more EVs, battery costs having fallen, and a push to create battery supply chains outside of China, demand for lithium will likely continue to be a trend.
We’re going to need to build more lithium-mining capacity, but also refining capacity.
While lithium is mined mostly in Australia and Chile, most of the refining of lithium (about 60%) still happens in China.
And there are plans to build a refining capacity out of China to diversify the supply chain, but to also decrease bottle necks.
Stocks rebound on slower than expected February CPI print
Aussie shares rebounded after monthly headline inflation slowed to 6.8% on an annual basis, a bigger drop than expected.
The All Ords was down as much as 0.30% in early trade before rebounding 0.40%.
The All Ords is now up a modest 0.7% at the stroke of midday.
February CPI rose 6.8% on an annual basis, lower than forecast
The monthly consumer price index (CPI) indicator rose 6.8% in the year to February, 2023, lower than consensus estimates of 7.2%.
Australian Bureau of Statistics Michell Marquardt commented:
“This month’s annual increase of 6.8 per cent is lower than the 7.4 per cent annual rise reported in January 2023. This marks the second consecutive month of lower annual inflation, also known as ‘disinflation’, from the peak of 8.4 per cent in December 2022.”
Source: ABS
When excluding volatile items, underlying inflation fell more modestly.
February’s underlying inflation was 6.6% in the 12 months to February, slightly lower than the 6.8% annual movement recorded for January.
Source: ABS
Jervois Global down 30%, suspends final construction at Idaho Cobalt
Junior explorer Jervois Global (ASX:JRV) is down 30% after suspending final construction at its Idaho Cobalt Operations (ICO).
Jervois blamed ‘continuing low cobalt prices and United States inflationary impacts on construction costs’.
The decision to suspend will ‘prudently preserve the value of ICO’s ore body’.
How long will the suspension last?
Jervois thinks cobalt prices will rebound ‘over the medium term’ as the energy transition ramps up and ‘Western cobalt purchasers will increasingly prefer to buy from sources with Western ESG credentials, such as ICO.’
Liontown chairman’s ‘lucky’ timing
Yesterday, we covered Albermarle’s explosive bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR), which propelled Liontown shares to an all-time high.
But Liontown’s announcement of Albermarle’s solicitations included the revelation that Albermarle courted the developer before — in October last year and earlier this month.
That raised questions about Liontown’s disclosure obligations.
Should the developer have disclosed the rejected bids when they first came through?
The disclosure issue has added thorns given LTR chairman Timothy Goyder bought 1 million LTR shares on 20 January 2023, a few months after Albermarle’s first offer and two months before Albermarle’s second and third.
Late yesterday, the AFR’s Myriam Robin quizzed Goyder on the matter. Here’s the excerpt:
‘Asked why it had allowed a share purchase by a director when news of the offer had not been communicated to shareholders, the company told us it didn’t consider the trade “inappropriate in any way”.
‘Liontown noted that it occurred in a period of open trade, came after the lapsing of Albemarle’s conditional proposal, and followed three months of no further contact from the would-be bidder.
‘“The non-binding, indicative proposal which had been received from Albemarle on October 20, 2022, was expressly conditional on, amongst other things, agreement from the Liontown board,” the statement said.
‘“The proposal wasn’t agreed to by the Liontown board, and therefore came to an end in October 2022.”
‘Having kept two rejected offers quiet at the time they were made, it seems Tuesday’s revelation of all three followed some strange price movements in the stock, which put pressure on the board to make sure the market was informed.’