ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Rises, Consumer Sentiment Rebounds, Evergreen Lithium Debuts

Evergreen Lithium debuts on the ASX

Another lithium junior has joined the ASX ranks.

On Tuesday, Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) debuted on the Aussie bourse following the completion of a $7 million IPO, issuing 28 million shares at 25 cents a share.

The stock traded as high as 30.5 cents in morning trade before retreating to 28 cents by the afternoon.

Evergreen now has a cash balance of about $10 million to spend on its Bynoe flagship project, a 231 square kilometre prospect adjacent to Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) Finniss project in the Northern Territory.

Evergreen describes itself as Core’s neighbour, saying Bynoe ‘exhibits many of the geological features that were key to the Finniss discovery. Through methodical exploration and learning from Core’s regional experience, the Company hopes to emulate their success.’

EG1 also owns the Fortune (NT) and Kenny (WA) projects but considers Bynoe its ‘standout asset’.