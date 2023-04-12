ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Rises, IMF Issues Soft Landing Warning

What are the downbeat IMF reports actually saying?

The International Monetary Fund has given headline writers plenty to work with after releasing two major reports overnight.

One was the fund’s bi-annual Global Financial Stability report. The other its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The latter offered a gloomy forecast. IMF’s baseline forecast is for growth to fall from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023 before inching to 3% in 2024.

However, advanced economies are slated to fare worse. The IMF forecasts a ‘pronounced growth slowdown’ for advanced economies, from 2.7% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023.

In a worrying sign, the Fund thinks it unlikely that inflation returns to target before 2025 ‘in most cases’.

The Global Financial Stability report wasn’t any rosier.

The IMF said financial stability risks have ‘risen significantly as the resilience of the global financial system has faced a number of severe tests’ since the Fund’s last report in October 2022.

In an ‘I told you so’ moment, the IMF said the current leverage and credit issues besetting the financial system were ‘repeatedly flagged’ in previous releases.

Maybe the Global Financial Stability report will become required reading for market participants as a consequence.

The report delved into the recent Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse. IMF said its estimates suggest the impact on unrelialised losses in held-to-maturity portfolios for the median bank in Europe, Japan, and emerging markets ‘would likely be modest’.

That said, the impact on ‘some other banks could be material’. Make of that what you will.

Source: IMF

One thing that stood out was the potential ramifications of tighter financial conditions in an era defined by leverage. IMF singled out insurance as an example:

“For example, in an effort to increase returns, life insurance companies have doubled their illiquid investments over the last decade and also make increasing use of leverage to fund illiquid assets.”

Source: IMF