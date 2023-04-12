ASX Today — Live ASX News | ASX Down, US Headline Inflation Eases to Lowest In Nearly 2 Years

Westpac chief economist: surge in consumer sentiment could have been stronger if not for RBA’s qualification

Bill Evans — Westpac’s chief economist — added an interesting wrinkle to this week’s survey results measured by the Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment.

As has been widely reported, sentiment rose a substantial 9.4% to 85.8.

Evans said his team initially attributed the spike solely to the RBA’s decision to hold its cash rate steady after ten consecutive hikes. For instance, confidence of respondents with a mortgage rose 12.2%.

But after unpacking the survey results further, Evans stumbled upon something more interesting.

The survey was conducted over four days by phone and online between Monday, April 3 and Thursday, April 6.

The Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision was handed down on Tuesday, April 4, at 2.30pm.

Since the survey’s phone interviews are conducted after 3pm, you can assume that most of the survey’s Day 2 results were recorded after the RBA decision. Meaning you can compare consumer confidence immediately before the RBA’s decision and immediately after.

Here is the breakdown of results:

The results for the Index on each of the days (with sample size in brackets) were: April 3: 89.2 (525); April 4: 81.0 (287); April 5: 83.4 (324); April 6: 85.8 (64). Readers will be surprised, as we were, that the print BEFORE the RBA’s decision was announced was much higher than the print on the days AFTER the decision. The sample sizes for each of the first three days are large and certainly statistically significant.

Evans thinks the peculiar result can be pinned on Philip Lowe’s statement that further hikes may be necessary if inflation remains persistent:

The lower read following the announcement was most likely in response to the Governor’s comment, “The Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target.” This qualification of the pause may have discouraged highly expectant respondents, with the Index falling by 9.2% on the second day of the survey. The Index recovered somewhat on the third day by 3.0%.

Westpac’s chief economist then offered a historical comparison, identifying the tightening cycle in 2009/10 as the best analogue:

The most comparable cycle to the current tightening cycle was the 2009/10 cycle when the RBA raised the cash rate at every meeting between October 2009 and May 2010 (with the exception of February). When the Board paused in June 2010 Sentiment initially fell by 5.6% as Consumers were still sceptical about a sustained pause. Following a second pause at the July meeting Sentiment surged by 11%. These results indicate that when Consumers become convinced that the Board is pausing for an extended period there is considerable scope for the Index to surge back to more normal levels. This interpretation suggests that a second pause after the May Board meeting would be met with another significant lift in Sentiment as sceptical Consumers became more comfortable that rates had peaked – just as we saw in July 2010. How might Sentiment respond to a rate increase at the May Board meeting? The reasonable conclusion from this note is that because Consumers remain cautious about the rate outlook the extent of the likely negative response to a May rate hike may be quite muted.