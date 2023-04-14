ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Recovers, Gold Jumps, US Stocks Rally

Why junior rare earth miners are winning big: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Last week, I talked about how rumours of a Chinese export ban may spur a rare earths boom.

Well, in the span of just eight days, it seems as though the boom is already underway…

Despite no confirmation from China regarding the potential ban just yet, investors aren’t waiting around to find out the hard way. They’re already piling into a handful of local explorers in the hopes of building out a rare earths supply chain free from China’s whims.

As our own resources minister, Madeline King, confirmed yesterday:

‘“China enjoys an unchallenged position across many aspects of the global critical minerals market, having invested in its sector for decades,” she said. ‘King said “likeminded partners” can work together to build sustainable supply chains and hedge against such concentration. ‘She also acknowledged “the leadership and foresight” of the US and Japan, with both countries becoming key investors in Lynas Rare Earths, which is the only major rare earths producer outside China.’

As I explained last week, Lynas was one of the lucky rare earth players to survive the last bubble…now they’re one of the most important mining companies in the world, thanks to these geopolitical games.

But the real winners this week have been the up-and-coming rare earth explorers…

Arafura Rare Earths [ASX:ARU] and Australian Rare Earths [ASX:AR3] are two standout stocks this week. Because while everyone else is worrying about inflation, these two rare earth explorers have been making major moves.

The bigger of the two, Arafura, is, in fact, well on its way to challenging Lynas’s title as the sole producer outside of China. Just more than two weeks ago, it received a conditional loan of US$600 million from German insurer Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft.

That money will help the company bring its Nolans project online and help supply the world with more rare earth materials. The only catch is that Arafura had to enter some off-take agreements with German companies in desperate need of these critical minerals.

Well, as of this Tuesday, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

You can read about the details of the deal here. But the long and short of it is that Arafura has agreed to supply a global wind turbine manufacturer. And with this agreement in place, the Nolans project has now locked in roughly 53% of its targeted output in offtake deals.

A big win for a rare earths company on the rise.

But it wasn’t the only rare earths stock making moves this week.

The much smaller but no less exciting AR3 has had big news to share recently as well. Management announced some exciting updates to its Koppamurra project last week. And while the announcement didn’t make many waves initially, once the story was picked up and covered in The Australian over the Easter weekend, it sent the stock soaring on Tuesday’s market open.

From trading at just 26 cents per share at the close of last Thursday, AR3 shares are now sitting at 50 cents per share.