ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Inches Higher, US Banks Report Earnings

The great battery disruption in lithium-ion batteries

Solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles…

For all this, one technology will play a pivotal role: batteries. Batteries allow us to store excess electricity to then be used when needed.

And batteries are going to be a massive business. The size of the global battery market is expected to grow more than fourfold between 2021 and 2030, to reach close to US$424 billion.

Of course, the dominant battery at the moment is the lithium-ion battery.

But this is a decades-old technology. What’s more, lithium-ion batteries need massive amounts of critical materials, like cobalt.

So there’s been plenty of efforts to improve lithium-ion batteries to decrease charging times, increase capacity, and make them cheaper.

For instance, recently, the Illinois Institute of Technology — working with the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory — said it’s developed a ‘lithium-air’ battery design that could boost energy density to four times that of lithium-ion batteries. This would allow for much longer driving ranges and, so they say, even one day, power a plane and long-haul trucks.

But there’s also been much work done in replacing lithium-ion batteries all together.

Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), for example, had some big news this week on this front…

If you haven’t heard of CATL, it’s the biggest lithium-ion battery manufacturer in the world.

Earlier this week, the company released some interesting news that it’ll be installing sodium-ion batteries in EV models made by Chinese automaker Chery.

Our first sodium-ion battery will power the Chery EV models. The award-winning technology breaks the bottleneck of limited raw materials and provides a cost-effective solution. pic.twitter.com/yWLEQJ4e3B — CATL (@catl_official) April 16, 2023

As you may have guessed, sodium-ion batteries are made with sodium, a material that’s found in salt that’s cheap and abundant.

So, this would make these batteries cheaper to produce than lithium-ion batteries. Sodium-ion batteries also have some other advantages, like the fact that they work better in cold climates.

Traditionally, the problem with sodium-ion batteries has been energy density. That is, these batteries need to be bigger than lithium-ion batteries to get the same amount of charge. It’s why, along with the fact that there are worries about how many times we can charge these batteries, there’s always doubt as to whether these batteries could be used in electric vehicles where space is compact.

CATL has been working on developing these batteries for a while, and unveiled their first-generation sodium-ion battery pack in July 2021.

At the time, the company said the sodium-ion battery could achieve up to 160Wh/kg in energy density, lower than lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP), which companies like Tesla have started to use in their standard range models since they’re cheaper and use no cobalt.

But CATL said that the next-gen sodium-ion battery would pass 200 Wh/kg and that it would start building a basic industrial chain by this year.

There aren’t too many details out yet, but if this is true, sodium-ion batteries could start competing with lithium-ion batteries in the lower-range end of the market.