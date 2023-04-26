ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO to Fall as Earnings Season Kicks Off In Earnest

Even Coca-Cola and Pepsi are getting into AI: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

It’s been an eye-opening week for earnings over in the US.

The general result, and consensus, seems to be surprising. A lot of big stocks are faring better than many expected.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean the threat of a downturn is behind us…

The choppy markets of late aren’t going to go away until we have more certainty on inflation and interest rates. As for when that may happen, your guess is as good as anyone’s. The only thing more volatile than markets nowadays are central bankers.

But despite all this, the big winner has clearly been big tech.

After all the layoffs, all the cost cutting, and all the speculation, big tech continues to thrive. You can see this in the huge earnings beats for Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Meta (Facebook).

All three of these tech titans are proving why they dominate US markets.

And when it comes to these three stocks, all of them pinpointed artificial intelligence (AI) as the main driver of their growth to come…

In both Microsoft’s and Google’s conference calls, it was clear that AI was the focus. As Reuters reports, AI was mentioned an astounding number of times by both companies:

‘Google used the term 52 times on its first-quarter call on Tuesday, up from 45 in the fourth quarter. Microsoft said it 36 times, versus 20 — not including references to its partner OpenAI.’

It was a similar story for Meta too. Here’s what Zuckerberg had to say on Meta’s AI development:

‘At this point, we are no longer behind in building out our AI infrastructure, ‘And to the contrary, we now have the capacity to do leading work in this space at scale.’

Let’s be real though, none of this is really that surprising. If we were to put our cynical hat on for a moment, we could argue that AI is just the latest buzzword fad for tech to latch on to.

After all, it was around this time last year that ‘Metaverse’ was doing something similar. Today, almost all interest in that technology has dried up, despite some exciting developments in the sector.

My point is the market has a short attention span. And big tech companies are notorious for trying to dazzle with short-lived excitement each and every year.

Personally, I’m taking the cynical hat off for good when it comes to AI.

I don’t believe it will be short-lived, and I think that is being made clear by the discussions beyond tech. For example, it wasn’t just the FAANG stocks discussing their AI capabilities and ambitions this week…

The biggest AI surprise this week came from both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Yes, two of the biggest names in beverages and snacks spent a good amount of time discussing AI. Here is what Coke’s head of Global Creative Strategy had to say on the topic: