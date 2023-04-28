ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Rises on Huge Quarterly Earnings Day

Getting your hands on world-class deposits before the major miners snap them up: James Cooper

The following is an extract from an article by our commodities expert James Cooper in the newly launched publication dedicated to resource stocks.

Over the last 2–3 years, the large mining conglomerates have benefited from higher prices and juicy revenues…

While that’s proved a gift for shareholders in the form of handsome double-digit dividends, it does point toward some worrying trends in the years ahead.

You see, mines are a depleting asset.

As companies ramp up production on the back of rising commodity prices and revenue pours in…outsized dividends are one of the benefits.

But without new discovery or investment into new projects, future output DRIES up.

That spells trouble for majors attempting to maintain output at their ageing operations…many of which were discovered several decades ago.

But the apathetic actions of mining conglomerates present an enormous opportunity for the new developers holding the next generation of deposits.

It’s why being selective in this coming age of resource scarcity remains critical.

New developers will remain in the cross hairs for mining conglomerates looking to replace depleting reserves…

But acquisitions will come at a premium.

In fact, our Diggers and Drillers portfolio has been on the receiving end of a takeover bid from one major already…

In a repeat of the Oz Minerals deal, we now have a similar situation playing out for Mincor.

MCR holds a key nickel asset in the Kambalda region of Western Australia and is now subject to a $760 million takeover offer from Wyloo Metals.

Wyloo is a private company owned by Australia’s mining magnate, Andrew Forrest.

It already holds several key critical metal projects in Australia and overseas.

But Wyloo is keen to get its hands on Mincor’s assets for several key reasons…

Junior companies holding nickel assets are rare…the major conglomerates including BHP, Glencore, and Vale dominate the extraction of this commodity.

However, Mincor is a mid-cap miner tied exclusively to nickel production…

That means investors can gain maximum upside from higher nickel prices by holding this stock.

It’s ONE of the reasons I recommended Mincor to my subscribers earlier this year.

It’s also a key reason Wyloo is making a bid for this company.

However, there are some other interesting dynamics that made Mincor a strategic investment…

Right now, Russia is a major global supplier of the metal.

In fact, the country holds the world’s largest nickel mine located on the Kola Peninsula near the Norwegian and Finnish borders.

The operator, known as Nornickel Kola Division, extracts around 172,000 tonnes per annum.

That kind of output trumps the world’s second-largest mine, Nickel West, which generates around 75,000 tonnes for its owner BHP in Western Australia.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year has made the supply outlook increasingly vulnerable.

So far, US and European nations have NOT added Russian nickel to its list of embargoes…

To me, that’s a warning sign.

The West is concerned about FUTURE global supply.

While exempting Russian nickel from embargoes has helped stabilise the market, it doesn’t guarantee future stability…

That’s because the market SUPPLIER holds the power…Russia.

Nickel is a key weapon in Putin’s trade arsenal as he looks to recapture power in this trade struggle.

That’s where companies who are able to offer alternative supplies are set to benefit.

Scarcity, a breakdown in global trade, and enormous projected demand points toward a very bright future for stocks like Mincor.