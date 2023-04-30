ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Rises as Earnings Season Continues

How to invest in the great AI disruption: Ryan Dinse

As my colleague, Ryan Clarkson-Ledward, dryly noted last Thursday:

‘If we were to put our cynical hat on for a moment, we could argue that AI is just the latest buzzword fad for tech to latch on to. ‘After all, it was around this time last year that ‘Metaverse’ was doing something similar. Today, almost all interest in that technology has dried up, despite some exciting developments in the sector.’

Look, I get that sentiment.

We’ve seen no end of ‘fads’ come and go over the past few years.

Cannabis, lithium, blockchain, metaverse, uranium…these are just a few areas which have boomed for a while, only to fall back down just as sharply.

And yet…

Over time, many of these sectors have quietly made a comeback and made good on their early promise.

And I expect big money will be made in each of these areas on their second coming.

There is a very common pattern in all exponential trends.

And my gut feeling is we’ll see it happen again with AI.

Generally, the pathway of investor psychology as a new idea takes hold is best reflected by something called the Gartner Hype Cycle.

It looks like this:

You can see the pattern here closely mirrors the behaviour of stocks in a new technology. It rises fast at first, only to fade just as quickly.

But then, eventually, it starts a more sustainable rise as the technology proves its initial promise.

Heres’ the thing…

If you can recognise where we’re at in this ‘hype’ cycle, you can make money all along the curve.

With AI, we’re clearly in that first phase where ChatGPT has triggered a wider awareness of AI technology.

Now, at this point of any new technology, people get carried away with the possibilities.

Imaginations run wild, and huge claims are made.

It’s not surprising that, at this stage, everyone wants a piece of the action.

Entrepreneurs and businesses eagerly pile in to grab their share of the cash investors are willing to throw at it.

And yet…

Despite the early potential on offer, every new technology generally takes more time to develop than investors first imagine.

So, if you get into early-stage AI companies now, make sure you take some profits off the table on any stock price rips.

Because after the first stage, there will be a point where the buzz fades away. At least for a while.

That second phase — the downturn phase before we get to the final growth phase — is the point where picking good stocks in a sector matters the most.

Most new tech is a game of winner take all.

And if you manage to nail one or two of these eventual winners, you could be riding the ‘Apples’ and ‘Googles’ of the next decade.

I don’t doubt there’s life-changing wealth on offer right now in AI.