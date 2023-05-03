Live ASX News | ASX Down; US Regional Banks Stumble; JB Hi-Fi, Amcor, oOh!Media Feature

OpenLearning ends 25% higher on AI pivot

We’re at that point in the hype AI cycle.

The point where businesses pivot to AI or integrate AI to boost services.

Today, microcap SaaS edutech company OpenLearning (ASX:OLL) finished 25% higher on Wednesday after launching ‘AI-powdered learning design tools for education providers’.

The announcement was brought on by an article in The Australian titled ‘AI will revolutionise education in an unexpected way’.

OLL said its ‘generative AI-powered course authoring tools’ could change how education providers create content.

OpenLearning’s announcement went on:

‘Developed on Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI Service, these cutting-edge tools harness the power of GPT4 APIs, streamlining course design, and helping reduce the time and effort required to develop high quality short courses, micro-credentials and online degrees. ‘By leveraging OpenLearning’s unique approach to active learning and social constructivism, these AI-driven tools will generate course content and learning activities in line with OpenLearning’s educational philosophy. The embedded generative AI provides tailored suggestions to educators during the course design process, helping them create more engaging and effective learning experiences.’

OpenLearning will lock students away from its offering to ‘uphold the integrity of education’. Only educators will have access to these newfangled tools.

A pilot program using OLL’s new AI tools will include Western Sydney University, Education Centre of Australia, Sunway University Malaysia and the University of Wollonggong KDU Malaysia.

Western Sydney Uni’s executive director of education innovation, Cherie Diaz had this to say:

“This collaboration with OpenLearning demonstrates our dedication to embracing innovative technologies that can enable the future of education. We look forward to exploring how these AIpowered tools can assist us to deliver more personalised and effective learning experiences for our learners.”

Will students think AI-generated course content is more personalised and effective?

Why even enroll at a university in the first place? Why not cut out the middleman and buy a GPT-4 subscription and design your own course? Would not that be the height of personalisation?