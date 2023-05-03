Live ASX News | ASX Set to Fall, US Fed Hikes 25bp, NAB’s Cash Profit Rises 17%

Vulcan Energy shareholders have a lot of reading to do

Vulcan Energy has dumped a lot of reading material on its shareholders.

A 74-page equity raising presentation along with the 574-page tome to go along with it. Maybe someone with a GPT-4 subscription can upload the mammoth document to the AI chatbot and ask it to skim for the salient bits.

Otherwise, it’ll be a few bleary-eyed days for the mortals sifting the wheat from the chaff.

Here are some interesting tidbits I’ve stumbled on so far.

On Vulcan’s pricing strategy:

‘The pricing under each of Vulcan Group’s existing lithium offtake agreements will be set monthly, quarterly, or on a six-month basis, and will be based on market prices for lithium, as calculated by reference to market recognised price reporting agencies’ contract-based indices. Therefore, movements in the market price of LHM are expected to have a substantial effect on Vulcan Group’s results from period to period. With a number of embedded costs (such as maintenance, power and consumables) being necessary for the operation of Vulcan Group’s facilities, any sustained increase or decrease in the market price of lithium would likely have a direct impact on Vulcan Group’s profits (positively or negatively, respectively). However, as Vulcan Group intends to sell substantially all of its LHM pursuant to lithium offtake agreements and the pricing under such lithium offtake agreements will be based on a mix of fixed price and indexation based on market prices calculated by reference to certain market indices, Vulcan Group does not expect to be exposed to the day-today spot market and believes that its pricing will be generally less volatile than the spot market. Additionally, Vulcan Group has included price floors and ceilings but also fixed prices in relation to part of the secured volume with offtakers, with the aim of bringing more stability to revenues.’

On the huge spike in lithium hydroxide pricing:

‘Lithium prices have generally experienced a strong upward trend in recent years, beginning with the 2015-2018 period when there was a sharp tightening in the availability of lithium in all product forms relative to demand levels, and generally continuing from 2019 to 2022 on the basis of strong demand figures for electric vehicles, expectations on future supply tightness and perceived future supply shortages (source: Fastmarkets Analysis, see section “8. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW”). Nevertheless, lithium prices have softened during the first quarter of 2023, with the average monthly market price for LHM peaking at $81,000 per tonne in January 2023, declining to $67,000 per tonne during the last week of March 2023 and reaching $45,000 per tonne by the last week of April 2023 based on the Asia contract price CIF, using contract price data from Fastmarkets’ online indices platform. This softening has been driven to a large extent by price declines in China as a result of lower electric vehicle demand during the period and existing lithium inventories, and has contributed to a downward pressure on lithium prices globally at the start of 2023 (source: S&P Global Daily).’

On the dual revenue stream strategy:

‘While the applicable feed-in tariff may not offer a risk-adequate return to investors in a stand-alone geothermal power plant, Vulcan Group’s business model, with its lithium and renewable energy businesses, foresees dual revenue sources of which the lithium business is expected to generate the larger revenue share. Following the acquisition of the Insheim Plant in December 2021, Vulcan Group began earning revenues from the sale of electricity from this plant in the financial year ended 30 June 2022, with revenues in the six months to 30 June 2022 amounting to EUR 2,977,000 and revenues in the six-month short financial year ended 31 December 2022 amounting to EUR 3,128,000. The revenues earned from this business in the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (i.e. prior to the acquisition by Vulcan Group) were EUR 5,756,000.’

On the costs of its direct lithium extraction method:

‘Lithium extraction operations based on the DLS method (such as the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project) have higher capital costs at the outset as compared with more traditional methods of lithium extraction such as hard rock mining, while generally having lower ongoing operating costs than hard rock mining. According to Vulcan Group’s DFS for Phase One, the total capital expenditure (not including financing costs) required for Phase One of the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project is expected to be approximately EUR 1,496 million (including contingencies). On the basis that the implementation of Phase Two is targeted to achieve similar production levels as, and in addition to those of, Phase One, the Company currently anticipates a materially similar additional amount to be required for Phase Two, subject to the completion of a definitive feasibility study for Phase Two (expected during the course of 2023). However, the exact level of capital expenditure required for the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project will be further refined as the Company advances the project, with the level of capital expenditure for Phase Two to be further refined in the definitive feasibility study for Phase Two. See section “6.8.2 Capital expenditure” below for a further discussion of Vulcan Group’s estimated capital expenditure in connection with the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project.’