Live ASX News | ASX Set to Fall, US Fed Hikes 25bp, NAB’s Cash Profit Rises 17%

ASX Set to Fall, US Fed Hikes 25bp, NAB's Cash Profit Rises 17%
Reading the Fed versus reading the economy
Will we see a change in how the market prices in interest rates?
Lately, the market has been prioritizing the Fed’s statements and policy attitude to inflation. Hanging on every word, traders wanted to discern the Fed’s forward guidance.
But the Fed is now moving away from firm policy stances. Clouded by uncertainty, the central bank is leaving things to data as it rolls in:
‘Looking ahead, we will take a data-dependent approach in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate.
‘In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.
‘We will make that determination meeting by meeting, based on the totality of incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation. And we are prepared to do more if greater monetary policy restraint is warranted.’
Forward guidance is over! The Fed will now truly be responding to data going forward, not slowly (or quickly) making its way to a set end point.
That's good and appropriate.
I expect that data to drive them to a few more rate hikes but we'll see. No need for them to say now.
— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) May 3, 2023
US Fed: ‘inflation will not come down quickly’
The Fed’s 25 basis point hike was largely expected.
Less so was the Fed’s warning that inflation is unlikely to come down as quickly as the market would like. Meaning the Fed is not seeing rate cuts any time soon, or at least not as soon as the market is pricing in.
AFR’s James Thomson summed this up today in the Chanticleer column:
‘But the fresh warning Powell gave in his press conference that he does not expect to be cutting rates any time soon due to sticky inflation should raise an important question for investors: are the cuts investors are banking on really coming as soon as investors expect?
‘How the next few months play out will be telling. Bulls may find themselves barracking for the bad news that delivers rate cuts, while bears may want to see the US muddle through.’
Rewatch Powell’s press conference and indulge in semantics
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has a tough job directing monetary policy for the world’s most important economy.
But investors also have it tough analysing Powell’s comments to unearth his true meaning.
I’ve joked before traders are not only financial professionals but literary scholars, too. Semantics matter as much as financial statements.
Take Powell’s comments overnight at the press conference:
‘You will have noticed in the statement from March, we had a sentence that said the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate. That sentence is not in the statement anymore. We took that out.
‘Instead, we’re saying that in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the Committee will take into account certain factors. So, that’s a meaningful change.’
What does that mean?
Is the change meaningful because the Fed no longer anticipates further hikes ahead? Have we reached the peak?
US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis points
In a unanimous decision, the US Federal Reserve raised rates for the tenth consecutive time.
The benchmark federal funds rate is now in the range between 5% and 5.25%, a 16-yeah high.
At a press conference following the decision, Fed chair Jerome Powell said central bank members ‘did talk about pausing, but not so much at this meeting’.
That said, Powell thinks the Fed is ‘getting closer [to a pause] or maybe even there’.
The latest hike brings the cumulative increase to 5% since March 2022 — the swiftest increase since the 1980s.
The FOMC statement used language broadly similar to how officials concluded their interest-rate increases in 2006, with no explicit promise of a pause by retaining a bias to tighten. https://t.co/gBcZ166OQv https://t.co/nDuyBH4YEQ
— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) May 3, 2023