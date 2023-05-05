ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Opens Lower, ANZ and Macquarie Report

A strategy for adding ASX lithium stocks and avoiding hype: James Cooper

Early production is the ideal investment phase in the mining lifecycle.

At this stage of development, the company holds a JORC-compliant and economically viable deposit. Resource drilling and the geological and metallurgical due diligence have been completed.

That eliminates the biggest risk of all…the geology.

Construction and finances are all controllable factors. Engineers can tweak processing facilities to optimise output while CFOs can pursue different avenues for investment — capital raisings and offtake agreements.

The deposit on the other cannot be changed, fixed, or altered…

Economic deposits are a freak of nature that sits under management’s feet as an unknown beast that can only be tamed through extensive drilling and geological interpretation.

That’s why we would expect a premium for a stock holding a known deposit with measured reserves.

But there’s another reason to favour the early producers…

Cash is king in the resource game. Production means revenue…an opportunity to pay down debt and test new exploration targets.

But why do I emphasise the need to focus on EARLY producers?

Mines are a depleting asset. Declining output is the thorn that sits in the backside of every major mining firm.

The young mid-cap producers have the advantage of YOUTH. There’s no immediate need to explore for replacement reserves or overpay for acquisitions to maintain output.

Years of production lay ahead.

It’s for this reason I tend to focus on companies operating in the early production life cycle.

But there’s another critical factor to consider…

The price of the underlying commodity.

While we can’t always get the timing right, the Goldilocks scenario is to own a company entering maiden production on the back of rising prices.

This is the sweetest spot of all for an early producer. But when the stars align, value can be hard to find as an investor.

ENTER LITHIUM STOCKS

In terms of the lithium sector, several late-stage developers are looking to begin production in the next 12–24 months.

This could occur on the back of a strong recovery in the sector…making now an opportune time to potentially add lithium stocks.

But as an investor, it’s likely you’ll be competing with the majors in the months and years ahead.

The world’s largest mining firms have been unanimous in their push to grow their exposure to critical metals.

But when it comes to the race for critical metals deposits, each mining conglomerate has their own specific shopping list of commodities…

The world’s biggest miner, BHP, has been squarely focused on nickel and copper acquisitions as it looks to boost its output of future-facing metals.

While Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, made a surprise move on a REE developer based in the Northern Territory — Arafura Rare Earths [ASX:ARU] — absorbing around 10% of its stock after pumping $60 million into the company.

While Twiggy’s Wyloo Metals looks to be zeroing in on PGEs, REEs, and nickel…his latest bid was for Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR].

But so far, none of these big players have expressed any interest in lithium.

However, mining giant Glencore [LON:GLEN] is one such miner that could be about to enter this space.

This Swiss-based miner holds various coal, copper, and nickel assets in Australia and has expressed a strong interest in adding lithium assets to its commodity pipeline.

But despite voicing its intentions to break into this niche market, Glencore has not made any moves into this sector…yet…perhaps waiting for a drop in the market.

But as I’ve outlined, lithium has just had its ‘come-back-to-Earth’ moment…meaning several majors could be about to embark on their long-awaited move into the sector.

As I highlighted earlier in the piece, we just witnessed a bid from US-based Albemarle for Australia’s Liontown Resources last month.

Liontown holds a large shovel-ready deposit that’s slated for maiden production as early as 2024.

But there’s another mining conglomerate pushing its way into the lithium sector…Rio Tinto.

Early last year, the company snapped up the Rincon lithium project in Argentina for $825 million.

Rincon is a large lithium brine project holding a PROVEN resource that is also knocking on the door to maiden production.

The majors have shown that they move on these opportunities when the market turns down. We saw that last year with Gina Rinehart’s move on Arafura Rare Earths. We also saw it amongst BHP execs winning a bid on copper producer Oz Minerals.

Andrew Forrest also lit a match under the M&A mining space with his bid for the nickel play, Mincor Resources in March 2023.

That’s why, if Rio Tinto is prepared to make a serious commitment to lithium, then now is the time to make its move on a late-stage developer.

But acquisitions aside, adding lithium stocks to your portfolio could offer strong upside as sentiment returns to the sector.

With more EV gigafactories coming online each month, a short-term glut in the lithium market could soon be replaced with supply pressure and renewed excitement amongst investors.