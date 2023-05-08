ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Opens Higher; Westpac, Lynas Feature

Why Buffett’s exposure to this sector hitting highest in decades matters

This is an excerpt from our editorial director Greg Canavan’s latest piece for The Insider.

There’s a bank crisis going on in the US…but it’s not your ordinary bank crisis.

Depositors are fleeing the (mostly regional) banks, not because they think the banks have bad assets but because they can get better returns in the money market.

A lot of this money is lent to the government (via investment in short-term treasury bills) or ends up back at the Fed via the reverse repo account.

But the key point is that it’s flowing out of the banking system, and that’s leading to an unprecedented contraction in M2 (a measure of US money supply).

As Barron’s reported in late April:

‘M2 has now contracted on an annual basis for four straight months — an unprecedented streak since the data was introduced in 1959. December was M2’s first year-over-year contraction ever.’

This is a big deal for the banks and the economy.

Deposits are a crucial source of funding for banks. When deposits flow out, it puts pressure on banks to sell assets to meet these demands. Because the Fed has raised rates so far and so fast, asset prices have declined, and so banks must sell at a loss.

Given the highly leveraged nature of the banking system, it only takes a 5–6% decline in asset values to wipe out the equity holders (shareholders).

This is why you’ve seen some banks go bust and some get very close to it.

And while the topic of US banks and the US Federal Reserve raising rates again was a feature of last week’s news flow, market sentiment wasn’t too badly impacted.

The CNN Fear & Greed Index fell back to a ‘neutral’ setting during last week’s selling but bounced back into ‘greed’ territory following Friday’s relief rally.

In other words, the market is pretty sanguine about rising rates and the recent bank jitters.

There is no doubt that the US economy is resilient. But for how long?

I mentioned before the issues around deposit flights. Another aspect of this deposit flight is that it will restrict banks’ ability to lend. As credit growth slows and/or contracts, so will the US economy.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is a pretty good barometer of US economic growth, given the diverse businesses it owns. As the Financial Times reported on the weekend, he sees signs of a slowdown beginning…

‘Buffett was relatively sanguine about the prospects for the company he has led for the past 58 years, as well as the broader economy, which has powered through aggressive rate hikes from the Fed and a series of bank failures that have rattled confidence in the financial system. ‘He noted that the effects of the slowing economy were only just beginning to be felt by Berkshire, although he did not paint a dour picture of the economy. Buffett said he expected earnings to decline at the majority of its businesses this year. ‘“It isn’t that employment has fallen off a cliff or anything, but it is a different climate than it was six months ago,” he said. “A number of our managers were surprised. Some had too much inventory on order.”’

The slowdown isn’t just in the US. It’s global. Which is why you’ve seen the oil price fall by 50% over the past year.

In my view, this is a major long-term buying opportunity. I don’t know if oil has bottomed here or not. But I do know that if you take a view of one or two (or more) years, you should do very well on traditional energy investments.

They’re cheap and not at all popular. This is always a good combination for delivering future returns.

Buffett knows this too. From The Wall Street Journal…

‘After a flurry of investments over the past year, Berkshire has become both Occidental and Chevron’s biggest shareholder. Energy shares made up about 14% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio at the end of 2022—the highest share going back to at least 2000, according to an analysis of company filings.’

The Journal then asks why Berkshire has made such a big move into energy stocks over the past year…

‘The simplest answer, according to analysts and investors who have followed Mr. Buffett over the years: The investor seems to firmly believe that even as a growing number of companies set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions, the world will continue to need oil. Lots of oil. That should make it a commodity that companies like Occidental and Chevron can profit from selling for years to come.’

Anyone who investigates the physics of this energy transition knows this.

Meanwhile, the Australian government is looking at the sector as a cash cow to be tapped to improve its finances.

This year’s budget, to be revealed tomorrow tonight, looks set to increase the taxes on oil and gas companies by $2.4 billion over the next four years via a change to the petroleum resources rent tax.

Of course, the ongoing commodities boom (notably coal and LNG exports) is filling up the government’s coffers via an increase in company taxes. (Not to mention state government royalties.)

But instead of saving that money and lessening the inflationary pressures throughout the economy, the government looks set to spend it back into the economy.

In tomorrow’s budget, look for the year-on-year increase in the government’s expenses. That will tell you what the spending growth is. Last year, it was more than 10%. Another year of that (or anywhere near it) will just make life that much harder for the RBA in its fight against inflation.