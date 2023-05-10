ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Down, Budget Released, Appen Sinks

IAC’s Levin on ChatGPT and the impact on business of generative AI

IAC’s chief executive Joey Levin also mentioned artificial intelligence and where the future is heading with tools like ChatGPT.

‘No dialogue today is complete without mention of Artificial Intelligence (AI). I can’t recall a product like ChatGPT that has so rapidly captured everyone’s imagination since the iPhone. The large language models (LLMs) underpinning ChatGPT, the most talked-about Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) consumer product in the market today, and similar platforms can process and synthesize information in eye-opening ways.

‘The product is new and advancing quickly, so we are probably currently at the greatest gap between reality and fear of impact, which leads to plenty of prognostication. While that gap narrows over time as some portion of vision becomes reality and some portion of fear subsides, we need to embrace and mitigate both the opportunities and disruptions, respectively.

‘The potential for real efficiency improvements is obvious: streamlined content production, accelerated code development, insightful scaled data analysis, more responsive customer service, and automated quality assurance, among many, many others.

‘Unlike other breakthrough moments of technological innovation, bringing these tools into production doesn’t require a complicated new skillset, and won’t be limited in the earliest phases to technology companies. The boost to business productivity generally is tangible.

‘our marketplace businesses specifically, where we match supply and demand to enable realworld connections, we believe GAI can be a great enabler. Angi, Care, Turo and Vivian have large proprietary networks of users and providers (service professionals, care givers, automobiles), and a key challenge for each of those businesses is creating better matches.

‘AI can not only help us here technologically but will also help to normalize the conversational user interfaces we need to gather better data for matching. New competition for and among search engines may also create new opportunities for distribution of our products. We believe the scaled provider networks comprising our marketplace businesses can be a key element of the value chain wherever the frontend experience evolves.’

Is Levin worried tools like ChatGPT can disrupt IAC’s businesses in negative ways?

‘The fearful narrative for IAC has mostly concentrated on publishing businesses, extrapolated from the LLMs’ surprising aptitude for content creation. As premium content creators, we pay close attention.

‘Fortunately, the GAI models have so far gone out of their way to brand themselves as untrustworthy, and deservedly so. But don’t take my biased word for it – just look at what they tell us. The first thing a user encounters on the two largest consumer-facing GAI tools in the market is a large warning sign reminding the user not to depend on its answer.

‘At Dotdash Meredith, we are happy to tout exactly the opposite. We’ve done the work, and we stand behind our results. Maintaining trust is essential for our brands, and we do so by doing the work for our users that computer models cannot. We often visit, see, taste, smell, listen, or feel before we publish under our brands. That enduring and valuable service is critical to the health of the information ecosystem.

‘In a world where content can now be produced at massive scale for minimal cost (the tidal wave of spam content has already begun), I believe the markers of trust which our brands provide are more important than ever, and, as platforms seek to build and maintain trust, will be rewarded.’