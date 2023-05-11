ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Steady, US CPI As Expected, Allkem Merges with Livent

Is the lithium sector on the mend?

The following is an excerpt from our commodities expert James Cooper’s latest piece for Livewire.

Since our new resource publication was launched in November 2022 we’ve steered clear of the lithium sector.

Despite the flood of investment headlines late last year jumping on the lithium bull market, in my mind the market for this commodity was far too overheated.

Late last year, I wrote to my readers highlighting the risks and justification for avoiding the sector…

Most market commentators have stated future demand for EV batteries will continue to drive a boom in lithium prices.

But that’s the typical mainstream sentiment; I believe much of the excitement has already been priced in. In my opinion, I see much stronger opportunities presenting in other areas of the commodity sector.

You can read the full article here.

Indeed, by November 2022 the lithium hype had been ‘fully priced in.’

Lithium carbonate reached its highest-ever recorded price of around 600,000 Chinese Yuan on 15 November.

From there it fell a staggering 70% into April 2023.

See for yourself below…

Source: Trading Economics

Avoiding certain markets is just as important as picking the right areas for investment.

As an investor that places you in a MUCH stronger position to capitalise on lower prices… Both financially and mentally!

So, with the correction well and truly underway, does the recent sell-off offer an opportunity for investors looking to dabble in last year’s hottest commodity?

RUMBLINGS OF A RECOVERY ARE EMERGING…

Opportunistic bids from majors in the industry offer investors clues that the lithium market is preparing to stage a comeback.

It started in March when US chemical giant Albemarle made a $3.7 billion bid for West Australian lithium developer Liontown (ASX: LTR).

That sent LTR’s share price soaring more than 60% in a single trading session.

The company is now trading above its all-time highs…. Despite the underlying commodity still languishing well below its November peak.

But in many ways Liontown stood out…

In terms of scale, Liontown’s enormous Kathleen deposit in Western Australia will be competing with Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora Project.

As you might remember, PLS was the darling of 2022’s lithium surge…. Rocketing around 150% through the second half of last year.

With several late stage developers looking to enter production over the next 12 to 18 months there’s good reason to believe certain lithium stocks could be entering rare ‘Goldilocks’ scenarios.

But as investor its likely you’ll be competing with the majors in the months ahead.

The world’s largest mining firms have been unanimous in their push to grow their exposure to critical metals.

Lithium has now had its ‘come-back-to-earth’ moment … Meaning several majors could be about to embark on their long-awaited move into the sector.

As an investor, you should be trying to work ahead of the M&A activity…. That’s why we’ve steadily added lithium stocks to our portfolio over the last two months.

The majors have shown they move on opportunities when the market turns down.

We saw that last year with Gina Rinehart’s move on Arafura Rare Earths…. We also saw it amongst BHP exec’s winning a bid on copper producer Oz Minerals.

Andrew Forest also lit a match under the M&A mining space with his bid for the nickel play, Mincor Resources in March 2023.

That’s why, if the majors are prepared to make a serious commitment to lithium then now is the time to make their move.

While acquisitions shouldn’t be your main focus as an investment opportunity it adds an interesting flavour to your portfolio… A chance to capitalise on some short-term gains if the deal stacks up favourably.

Given that several lithium stocks are well off their all-time highs from last year there’s perhaps a short window of opportunity available to add exposure to this sector while prices remain depressed.