ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Flat, REA and News Corp Feature, US PPI Cools

Why copper is so important: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

It’s been a frenetic couple of days for Australia’s energy future.

Things kicked off with the 2023 budget and Labor’s new $2 billion hydrogen fund. It’s a policy that’s small, but an important step toward further developing a localised hydrogen economy.

We’re sure Andrew Forrest, with all his hydrogen ambitions, is happy with that.

Then there was Dutton’s budget response, once again pushing for a new nuclear agenda in Australia — a push that seems to finally be lifting the taboo nature of the topic.

Whether we’ll ever see a proper nuclear option on the table still seems like a pipedream…but at least the discussion is being had.

And then there’s the mega-merger between lithium miner Allkem and lithium processor Livent. With a $15.7 billion valuation, it will make this corporation the third-largest lithium producer in the world.

Three very different developments for three competing energy solutions.

So, should you be jumping back into lithium stocks?

Maybe take a chance on uranium miners again?

Or bet the house on the few hydrogen plays available on the ASX?

You certainly could. Or you could choose to invest in the one material that is imperative to all three…

More solutions means more copper

As I mentioned yesterday, copper is still king when it comes to metals.

This common but important material is quickly becoming a scarcer resource than most realise. That’s because demand is not only picking up from sectors like new and renewable energy, but also due to waning supply.

Bloomberg covered the situation pretty succinctly last week, talking to several copper insiders. As one independent geologist put it:

‘There’s no way we can supply the amount of copper in the next 10 years to drive the energy transition and carbon zero. It’s not going to happen, ‘There’s just not enough copper deposits being found or developed.’

This is why Bloomberg estimates demand for copper will outstrip supply. By 2040, they expect to see a 53% increase in the need for refined copper, whilst we’ll only see a 16% improvement in mine supply.

In other words, there is a huge shortfall that is inevitably going to push up prices.

Worse still, the few new mines that are planned are taking longer than ever to bring online. As Bloomberg reports again, the average development time is now more than 10 years:

Source: Bloomberg

All these factors should stress to you just how dire this situation is.

Because as our own ex-geologist and commodities expert, James Cooper, is telling people: copper is the sector to invest in right now.

No metal is more important and more at risk of a shortage than it currently.