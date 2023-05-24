ASX Today — Live ASX News | XJO Down; Webjet, Plenti, Universal Store Feature

Woollies to introduce big change in how we pay

Here’s an interesting piece from AFR’s James Eyers (who co-wrote a great book on the buy now, pay later sector a few years back).

Eyers has just reported that Woolworths is introducing a new payment method in a bid to circumvent the card networks controlled by the Visa and Mastercard oligopoly.

As Eyers reports:

‘The supermarket has become the first major company to offer customers an option to link their bank account directly to its app, using PayTo functionality introduced by Australia’s new payments platform. The real-time infrastructure has been built by the banks and is operated by Australian Payments Plus. ‘Woolworths is working on enabling the option for in-store payments later this year.’

Why would a supermarket care about introducing cutting edge payment solutions?

Well, Woollies is actually the largest processor of payments in Australia outside the Big Four banks. It processed $60 billion across 1.1 billion transactions last year.

That’s massive!

In March, the RBA’s head of payments policy Ellis Connolly delivered a speech on the shift to electronic payments, noting that cards and mobile devices are surging as the predominant ways Australians pay.

Source: RBA

That speech mentioned PayTo, the key to Woolworths’s plan to shake things up in the payments sphere:

‘We could see a similar wave of retail payments innovation unleashed in Australia through the New Payments Platform (NPP) and its PayTo service. This service provides a convenient and secure way for consumers to authorise merchants to initiate a payment from their account via the NPP. PayTo will modernise the way we make direct debits by giving customers more control. ‘It can also be used by merchants as an alternative to cards for online and instore purchases, using QR codes to make the process convenient for consumers. There are many fintechs developing innovative retail payment services that leverage PayTo. ‘While the service was formally launched in July last year, only one of the major banks met the industry-agreed timeline to make the service available to its customers. It is difficult to promote PayTo to merchants without a strong network of banks offering it. The other three major banks have committed to connecting their retail customers by the end of April and they have indicated that they are on track to meet this timeline. This should deliver the critical mass of consumer accounts for payment services to launch using PayTo.’

Actually, that whole speech by Connolly had nuggets of information on the state of our financial plumbing.

Usually, technological advancements drive costs lower. Not necessarily the case with card and online payments: