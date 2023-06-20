ASX Live News | ASX Cautiously Rises 0.2; RBA Minutes Due This Morning, US Markets Closed for Holiday

The case for (and against) rising interest rates — Part 2

RBA governor Philip Lowe discussed his concept of the ‘narrow path’ on June 7th, in his efforts to explain how the central bank is trying to cool the economy by aggressively raising interest rates without having Australia fall into a recession.

Here we will explore why the RBA was right to raise interest rates.

Australia saw inflation peak at 7.8% last year — with the latest figures showing it down to 7%.

Although headline inflation has continued to decline as energy prices fell and food price inflation eased — core inflation has remained sticky and shown little sign of easing.

According to the RBA board:

‘Services inflation, which had become the primary source of inflationary pressures across advanced economies, had continued at a high rate. This partly reflected strong wages growth, which remained above rates consistent with inflation targets in many economies.’ ‘This, in combination with subdued growth in labour productivity, had resulted in a rapid rise in unit labour costs over the preceding year.’

This isn’t the first time Phillip Lowe and the RBA have sounded the alarm about falling productivity in Australia.

Source: ABS National Accounts

However, the answer is not simply for Australians to ‘work harder’ —let’s look again.

COVID had a huge impact on the Australian labour market.

Against a backdrop of the shutdown of non-essential businesses and restrictions, employment contracted by 870,000 (6%) between March and May of 2020.

Since that time, there has been a significant increase in labour participation, with the hype surrounding the ‘great resignation’ greatly exaggerated.

Source: RBA

With extremely low unemployment this past year, Australians’ hours worked surged 5% to an all-time high.

However, with at-home work becoming the norm at the height of the pandemic, many don’t want to return to the office.

These factors combine into an at-home workforce, struggling to find productivity gains at economic scales while unemployment remains low and capital looks elsewhere.

For a full breakdown of Australia’s productivity woes, review the nine-volume 5-year productivity report here.

As workers’ expectations of inflation remain and labour is short in demand—higher wages begin to work into the economy, further pushing up inflation.

The RBA expressed its concerns in the minutes:

‘Wages growth has picked up in response to the tight labour market and high inflation. Growth in public sector wages is expected to pick up further and the annual increase in award wages was higher than it was last year.’

So where does that leave the RBA?

Central banks are not celebrating the knock-on effects of rising interest rates resulting in higher unemployment. Rather, it is viewed as a necessary evil to prevent stagflation.

As the RBA board concluded, ‘if inflation was not confronted, more aggressive rate-hiking action later could lead to a sharp rise in unemployment.’

So, it seems the crux of the argument is a little pain now — to avoid more in the future.