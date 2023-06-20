ASX LIVE | ASX Poised to Slip, Red Across Global Markets Overnight
ASX watchlist
ACCC blocks Telstra-TPG deal
The Australian Competition Tribunal has blocked Telstra and TPG’s deal to share infrastructure in regional Australia.
Chairman Justice Michael O’Bryan said the tribunal had considered “vast” evidence to conclude that the deal would increase Telstra’s strength relative to Optus.
[ASX:TPG] shares are down 7.19%, trading at $5.16 per share.
Growth Point Properties upgrades earnings guidance
Property developer Growthpoint has upgraded its funds from operations guidance to 26.7¢, ahead of prior guidance between 25.5-26.5¢ a share.
It said total dividends would be 10.7¢ a share for the six months ending June 30 to take full-year dividends to 21.4¢ a share, in line with guidance and a payout ratio of 80.1 per cent.
[ASX:GOZ] shares are down 0.17% today, trading at $2.97 per share.
North American Lithium (NAL) posted positive study results for Québec plant, with pre-tax NPV of 3.2 billion
NAL announced today positive preliminary carbonate study results for its flagship NAL project in Québec, Canada.
Total earnings before EBITDA over the 16-year project for the standalone carbonate plant are projected at 7.5b billion.
The study confirms the benefits of moving into downstream processing of lithium carbonate for use in lithium battery anodes.
[ASX:SYA] shares are flat, trading at 18 cents a share
BHP targets 30% carbon emissions reduction
Miner BHP Group says it plans to reduce its operational carbon emissions by 30 per cent by the financial 2030.
The group said it expected capital expenditure of about $US4 billion (AU$5.9 billion) as it worked to reduce emissions across gas, diesel and electricity outputs.
[ASX:BHP] shares are down 1.76%, trading at $45.90 per share.
Retail stocks feel the hurt, but buying opportunities could arise
Australian Retailers are hurting after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates again
The 12th consecutive interest rate hike by the RBA.
Core inflation remains sticky and Australian consumers are feeling the pinch.
Source: ABS
But are there Retail bargains to be found or just traps?
ASX begins the day down 0.31%
ASX opens down 0.31% after concerns of a global slowdown take hold.
News overnight from global markets points to a tough day as trading resumed in the US after the Juneteenth holiday yesterday.
The People’s Bank of China on Tuesday trimmed its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points from 3.65% to 3.55% and reduced the five-year rate by the same margin to 4.2%.
Some economists are worried this will be too late to kickstart the economy back into shape after the hoped post-covid lockdown bounce back dwindled.
China’s next round of stimulus looks likely to arrive after the Politburo meeting in July.
Morning Update
Australian shares are likely to drop this morning after global markets dipped overnight.
Wall Street was down after the five-week rally ended overnight.
ASX futures are down 27 points to 72309 at 9:00am
- AUD -0.89% to 67.88 US cents
- Bitcoin +5.13% to $US28,218 at 9:00am
- DOW -0.7%, S&P -0.5%, NASDAQ -0.2%
- FTSE -0.39%, Stoxx 50 -0.44%, DAX -0.55%, CAC -0.2%
- Spot gold up 0.10% to $US1938.11/oz at 09:00am
- Brent crude down 0.04% to $US75.433 a barrel