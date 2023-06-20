ASX LIVE | ASX Poised to Slip, Red Across Global Markets Overnight

ASX watchlist

ACCC blocks Telstra-TPG deal

The Australian Competition Tribunal has blocked Telstra and TPG’s deal to share infrastructure in regional Australia.

Chairman Justice Michael O’Bryan said the tribunal had considered “vast” evidence to conclude that the deal would increase Telstra’s strength relative to Optus.

[ASX:TPG] shares are down 7.19%, trading at $5.16 per share.

Growth Point Properties upgrades earnings guidance

Property developer Growthpoint has upgraded its funds from operations guidance to 26.7¢, ahead of prior guidance between 25.5-26.5¢ a share.

It said total dividends would be 10.7¢ a share for the six months ending June 30 to take full-year dividends to 21.4¢ a share, in line with guidance and a payout ratio of 80.1 per cent.

[ASX:GOZ] shares are down 0.17% today, trading at $2.97 per share.

North American Lithium (NAL) posted positive study results for Québec plant, with pre-tax NPV of 3.2 billion

NAL announced today positive preliminary carbonate study results for its flagship NAL project in Québec, Canada.

Total earnings before EBITDA over the 16-year project for the standalone carbonate plant are projected at 7.5b billion.

The study confirms the benefits of moving into downstream processing of lithium carbonate for use in lithium battery anodes.

[ASX:SYA] shares are flat, trading at 18 cents a share

BHP targets 30% carbon emissions reduction

Miner BHP Group says it plans to reduce its operational carbon emissions by 30 per cent by the financial 2030.

The group said it expected capital expenditure of about $US4 billion (AU$5.9 billion) as it worked to reduce emissions across gas, diesel and electricity outputs.

[ASX:BHP] shares are down 1.76%, trading at $45.90 per share.