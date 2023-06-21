ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls, Powell Hints at More Hikes, UK Inflation Stubborn

Fossil fuels vs critical minerals: what is the better investment right now?

Big news for resource investors came on Tuesday…

It was the day the government released its long-awaited update for our own Critical Minerals Strategy. A piece of policy that could shape our resource sector and the investor opportunity for decades to come.

And what did we get?

A whole lot of nothing, really.

$500 million worth of government money going toward the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) was the only meaningful policy in the whole update. Other than that, there is plenty of good ideas present, just no clear direction on how the government plans to implement them.

For example, the media release mentions that the government is working with industry to link them with international partners. A few key markets specifically named are the US, UK, Japan, Korea, India, and the EU.

But there are no details on what help the government is really offering on this front.

And that’s because I suspect they’re offering nothing meaningful at all…

The fact of the matter is a stronger critical minerals sector simply requires more money.

Underinvestment is the biggest threat to this trend. Not a lack of interest from international buyers.

A lot of the smaller and newer projects just can’t secure the funds to get a mine up and running, mainly because investors are unwilling to take a chance on such risky ventures when safer alternatives exist.

I mean, just look at what Woodside Energy Group [ASX:WDS] is doing.

On the same day this critical minerals update was released, Woodside announced a new $10.6 billion oil project in Mexico. Known as Trion, this deepwater venture is expected to produce 479 million barrels of oil and be profitable in less than four years.

In other words, while most are getting excited about renewables and net zero, Woodside is doubling down on fossil fuels. And to be honest, investors are lapping it up right now.

Woodside shares have held up pretty well despite falling oil prices. And their commitment to this Trion project saw a modest rise in the stock as well. Proof that the market believes that oil isn’t going away anytime soon, either.

Like I said, though, it is the money that matters.

The fact that Woodside is able and willing to commit so much to oil is what is telling. If the government — and the downstream buyers, for that matter — want similar results for critical minerals, then they need to stump up the cash.