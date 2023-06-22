ASX Live News | ASX Set to Drop; BoE Rate Hike 0.5 to 5%, Asian Markets Waiver, PwC Data Breach Report Released,

Australian wheat output and exports in decline

Values of Australian crop production are forecast to fall to $44.1 billion in 2023-24, driven by lower production and easing prices.

Following three consecutive record production years, total winter crop production is forecast to fall by 34%.

Production falls were largely driven by lower prices of grains, oilseeds, and pulses (down 39% to $19.1 billion)

While lower than expected, this should be offset by other horticulture, which is up 9% to 18.2 billion thanks to favourable growing conditions.