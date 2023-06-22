ASX Live News | ASX Set to Drop; BoE Rate Hike 0.5 to 5%, Asian Markets Waiver, PwC Data Breach Report Released,
Australian wheat output and exports in decline
Values of Australian crop production are forecast to fall to $44.1 billion in 2023-24, driven by lower production and easing prices.
Following three consecutive record production years, total winter crop production is forecast to fall by 34%.
Production falls were largely driven by lower prices of grains, oilseeds, and pulses (down 39% to $19.1 billion)
While lower than expected, this should be offset by other horticulture, which is up 9% to 18.2 billion thanks to favourable growing conditions.
Australia's 2023-24 wheat output #chartoftheday (via @chigrl)
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics, or ABARES, had projected the country's wheat production to decline 33.9% on year to 26.2 million mt in marketing year 2023-24 (October-September). pic.twitter.com/3k0aOE2VUJ
— Smartkarma (@smartkarma) June 19, 2023
Who will the next RBA Govenor be?
With all eyes on interest rates for the future of the Australian economy, RBA governorship could be a fateful decision.
With Phillip Lowe’s term up in three months, will he face replacement?
Treasurer Jim Chalmers expects to decide in July.
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers expects to decide next month on the governor of the Reserve Bank, with incumbent Philip Lowe’s current term expiring soon https://t.co/hAww4l7mSw
— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 22, 2023
ASX midday continues to slide
ASX midday is down -62.9 (0.87%)
Biggest losers in the ASX as of midday:
Gold Road Resouces [ASX:GOR] continues to tumble -6.25% today after yesterday’s news of struggling production from underutilised resources and heavy rain affecting the Gruyere mine production.
John Lyng Group [ASX:JLG] also continues down from yesterday despite the company upgrading earnings for FY23.
Shares are down -5.15% today, bringing it -25.38% this month.
The selloff signals investors’ concerns after recent downgrades in commercial construction and a P/E of 30.
Pro-Pac Packaging [ASX:PPG] shares are down -18.2% today as leadership changes again, while negative sentiment remains after Cont Ops revenue was down 2% this quarter.
ASX big gainers today
Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI] is up +21.9% after exciting results from early-stage exploration of its Yinnetharra project in WA.
New drilling results show:
- 33m @ 1.9% Li₂0 from 218m
- 19m@ 1.6% Li₂0 from 190m
Commenting on the results, Executive Charimain, David Flanagan said:
‘Yinnetharra is a big system, 216 holes in and we have pegmatites defined along 1.6 kilometres of strike,
stacked in a package more than a kilometre wide.’
‘We are very pleased with results to date and with multiple targets to test, we have massive upside ahead of us.’
Invex Therapeutics [ASX:IXC] is up +22.1% after being granted European Orphan drug designation (ODD) for Traumatic Brain Injury product Exenatide
Medicines that have been granted ODD gain 10 years market exclusivity and clinical trial assistance by the EU.
Zeus Resouces [ASX:ZEU] is up +19.4% after announcing phase 1 drilling program intersected multiple thick pegmatites at its Mortimer Hills Project in WA.
Samples are expected in 8 weeks but visually had similar mineralogy to Yinnetharra Project, boosting investors hope of a potentially big lithium resource below.
BoE Raises Rates +0.5 to 5%
Overnight BoE set sights on tackling chronic inflation, pushing its rate by 0.5% after a series of quarter-point increases.
This will be the 13th increase since December 2021, putting the rate at 5%, its highest level in 15 years.
Source: DailyMail
Bank of England Chief Andrew Bailey blamed ‘unsustainable’ pay rises on surprise interest rate hike.
Headline inflation remains at 8.7; indicators show core inflation is still increasing in the UK.
With some European central banks following suit today, Euro markets appear rattled, closing down overnight.
Mr Bailey defended the decision and denied remarks that he actively wanted to trigger a recession, saying through the MPC:
‘There has been significant upside news in recent data that indicates more persistence in the inflation process, against the background of a tight labour market and continued resilience in demand.’
US Markets appear ready to fight the Fed
Huge shift in just a few months for market's expectation of trajectory in fed funds rate this year … some cuts still expected heading into 2024, but nowhere near as dramatic as in March pic.twitter.com/sv0HY8HEiP
— Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) June 22, 2023
PwC tax leaks scandal update
The data breach of global accounting giant PwC continues to roil the firm.
Now the sights are set on the big four consultancy firms’ involvement in the tax scandal.
A new Parliamentary committee will look into the partnership of PwC, Deloitte, EY, and KPMG — and their involvement in the leaking of secret government tax information between 2014-2017.
Former PwC Australia Tax Partner Peter Collins, who helped advise the government in tax reforms to target international corporations, is alleged to have used the information to help clients dodge taxes.
An interim report released on Wednesday revealed PwC engaged in a ‘multi-year cover up’ to hide the confidentiality breach by Mr Collins.
‘As more and more information about the PwC Australia and PwC Global matter has come to light through the work of the Senate, it has become incredibly clear that a major review of the sector, so vital to the proper functioning of the markets, is undertaken,’ Senator O’Neill said.
ASX opens down -34.30 (-0.48%) today
ASX futures closed at 7,143 yesterday, Opening trades down -23.5 points -0.33%
to 7,119.5
- AUD +0.09% to 67.61 US cents
- Bitcoin +0.12% to US$29,924
- NASDAQ +0.95%
- DOW -0.01%
- S&P500 +0.37%
- FTSE -0.76%, Stoxx 50 -0.42%, DAX -0.2%, CAC -0.79%
- Spot gold +0.60% to US$1,924/oz
- Brent crude down -0.09% to US$74.07 a barrel
Good morning
Good morning! Kiryll here.
Here’s today’s AI image of markets opening to the day’s news.
Looks like it’s going to be a busy one with the European market’s shakey news overnight.
Stay tuned for updates as the ASX opens.