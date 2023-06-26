ASX News LIVE | XJO looks to rise, US Stocks continue down, US Tech downgrade and selloff

Chinese EV stimulus arrives as sector begins hunger games

On the 21st of June this year, the Politburo of the CCP announced a new package of tax breaks and consumer subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars.

The tax package is expected to restart the growth in China’s EV market, which has seen explosive growth in the past decade on the back of previous subsidies that saw the creation of hundreds of car manufacturers.

By 2019 there were approximately 500 registered EV makers. Now, we are down to about 100.

According to Wang Hanyang, an auto analyst at Shanghai-based 86Research Ltd, ‘80% of the new energy vehicle startups, if we count all of them since the initial subsidies, have exited or are exiting the market.’

As the hunger games of surviving car manufacturers continue, we are starting to see a similar structure to the US market— one that is dominated by a handful of big manufacturers.

It’s become increasingly challenging to compete in the market as the big players continue to prevail and take the lion’s share of sales.

In fact, the top four firms now hold 60% of the market share by unit sales, which is a significant increase from just three years ago when they held only 40%.

Source: Bloomberg

In 2022 EV sales in China reached 3.52 million cars, accounting for 15% of the global market so there is no doubt China will be a big player in the international adoption and production of EVs.

Which companies survive the games, will be one to watch.