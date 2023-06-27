ASX LIVE | ASX 200 to Rise; US Equities Strong Bounce, Oil Weakens on Global Outlook

IMF points finger at corporate profits for inflation in Eurozone

In a speech at the central banking conference in Portugal this week, Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank head and former IMF chief, blamed corporate profits.

‘Rising corporate profits account for almost half the increase in Europe’s inflation over the past two years as companies increased prices by more than spiking costs of imported energy.’

Mrs Lagarde went on to say, ‘workers were expect[ing] to recover the value of their pre-pandemic wages over the next two years, but if companies passed these rises to consumers through higher prices, inflation would persist for longer than currently expected and remain above the ECB’s 2% target‘.

Inflation in the euro area peaked at 10.6% in October 2022 as import costs surged after Russia invaded Ukraine, and companies passed on more than this direct cost increase to consumers. Inflation has since retreated to 6.1% in May, but core inflation—a more reliable measure of underlying price pressures—has proven more persistent.

Source: IMF

But is the story as easy as blaming corporations for all inflation?

As humans, we often search for easy answers to complicated problems. It’s an evolutionary trick to reduce our cognitive load. However, it can often get us in trouble. So what’s the real story here?

The latest report on Eurozone corporate profits shows that many sectors aren’t simply gouging consumers, expecting to pay higher prices with inflation.

In fact, gross profit margins have remained relatively flat since the pandemic at approximately 40.6%

So what’s all the talk of blaming corporations?

Simply put, prices are more responsive to change than wages. The rigid labour market takes time to reflect the wage expectations of workers who see prices around them rise rapidly.

By the time prices are up in inflationary times, Modern Monetary Theory has kicked in at central banks worldwide, and we hear the usual call for restraint in wage increases.

The tension between the two is something we are seeing play out in Australia right now.

RBA’s comments this month show the problem, with the board warning, ‘without productivity gains, a lift in wage growth towards 4% will cause unit labour costs to spike to even higher rates’.

Deputy RBA chief Michele Bullock then gained the ire of Unions when she exclaimed that the RBA’s goal was to get the unemployment rate up to 4.5% by the end of 2024.

These comments highlight the ivory tower that the RBA governors sit in, but understanding that simply stopping corporations from price gouging and central banks from squeezing isn’t going to get inflation under control.