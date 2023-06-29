ASX News Today LIVE | XJO Flat as Market Mulls Inflation Data

Cettire up over 600% in 12 months

What’s happening with luxury retailer Cettire [ASX:CTT]?

After falling from over $4 a share in November 2021 to under 40 cents in June 2022, the retail stock rebounded over 600% and just hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 a share today.

Quite the impressive turnaround.

But why? Especially given the macroeconomic climate?

Surely Cettire is flying despite the macro headwinds, not because of them?

Retail turnover through the year has been falling since August 2022 yet Cettire has bucked that trend.

Source: ABS

Was the stock so oversold last year (it did fall 90% from the all-time peak) that its steady sales growth surprised the pessimistic market consensus?

The answer may not lie with strong sales but with improving earnings.

Most of the market took Cettire’s strong sales growth as a given. The question was can the sales growth scale profitably.

The latest EBIT analyst revisions suggest the market believes Cettire can:

Source: Market Screener

A few days ago, the Australian Financial Review profiled Regal Funds Management portfolio manager Jessica Farr-Jones, who spoke about Cettire extensively. (Regal is the stock’s cornerstone investor).

Here’s a snippet: