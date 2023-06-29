ASX Live News | XJO Looks to make modest gains; US Stocks up, China data today

During the first quarter of 2023, global commodity prices experienced a 14% decline, resulting in a roughly 30% reduction from their peak in June 2022 by the end of March.

This decline can be attributed to a combination of decelerating economic activity, favourable winter weather conditions, and a realignment of global commodity trade flows.

According to the World Bank, commodity prices are anticipated to experience a 21 %decrease within the current year, with expectations of relative stability throughout 2024.

This projected decline for 2023 signifies the most substantial drop since the onset of the pandemic.

Energy prices are forecasted to be approximately 23% lower than the previous year’s average in 2022 while maintaining a relatively steady state in 2024.

However, these predictions stand with all things remaining equal. Name a year in which what we expected with markets remains static.

The number of factors that could change this calculus to see rising prices include:

potential supply disruptions in energy and metals, partially attributable to trade restrictions

escalating geopolitical tensions

an unexpectedly robust recovery in China’s industrial sector

adverse weather events

It is worth keeping an open mind to what could happen if events fall outside standard economists’ expectations and how those may affect prices in the future.

So, eventually, you can catch the upside while others realign their orthodox thinking to the heterodox reality.

