ASX News Today LIVE | XJO Opens Flat as Tech Stocks Notch Solid FY23

Six best stocks for the new financial year: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Aussie investors deserve to feel a little peeved.

We’re in a similar spot economically to the US, we just don’t have the luxury of five companies lifting the rest of the market. Instead, our usual profit powerhouses — the banks and big miners — have delivered only modest gains.

So, should you give up on the ASX and go all-in on the NASDAQ?

Absolutely not.

Because as tempting as big tech may be, I think Aussie investors should be optimistic about local stocks. There are a lot of bargains on the market right now, and a whole lot more value in Aus relative to the US.

Of course, not every single stock fits this bill, but there are more hidden gems than you might think.

It just takes a little effort to find them, mostly because they’ve been dragged down by everything else.

The exact opposite of US markets…

Take Pepper Money [ASX:PPM], for example.

This $620 million market cap stock has been stuck on the market rollercoaster all year. And despite being up 11.9% for FY23, it should probably be trading even higher.

That’s because if you look beyond share price volatility, the fundamentals of this business are pretty fantastic.

Take a look at the following chart and data:

Source: Market Screener

Sales continue to grow and are forecast to keep growing.

Earnings are expected to remain stable for FY23 and bounce back in FY24 and FY25. And net income will do the same.

For a company that specialises in consumer loans and mortgages, that’s a decent outlook, particularly as most analysts are pretty sour on the sector with interest rates as high as they are.

But that’s not all…