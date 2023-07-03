ASX News Today LIVE | XJO Opens Flat as Tech Stocks Notch Solid FY23
Six best stocks for the new financial year: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward
Aussie investors deserve to feel a little peeved.
We’re in a similar spot economically to the US, we just don’t have the luxury of five companies lifting the rest of the market. Instead, our usual profit powerhouses — the banks and big miners — have delivered only modest gains.
So, should you give up on the ASX and go all-in on the NASDAQ?
Absolutely not.
Because as tempting as big tech may be, I think Aussie investors should be optimistic about local stocks. There are a lot of bargains on the market right now, and a whole lot more value in Aus relative to the US.
Of course, not every single stock fits this bill, but there are more hidden gems than you might think.
It just takes a little effort to find them, mostly because they’ve been dragged down by everything else.
The exact opposite of US markets…
Take Pepper Money [ASX:PPM], for example.
This $620 million market cap stock has been stuck on the market rollercoaster all year. And despite being up 11.9% for FY23, it should probably be trading even higher.
That’s because if you look beyond share price volatility, the fundamentals of this business are pretty fantastic.
Take a look at the following chart and data:
Source: Market Screener
Sales continue to grow and are forecast to keep growing.
Earnings are expected to remain stable for FY23 and bounce back in FY24 and FY25. And net income will do the same.
For a company that specialises in consumer loans and mortgages, that’s a decent outlook, particularly as most analysts are pretty sour on the sector with interest rates as high as they are.
But that’s not all…
‘Brutal’ year for ASX small caps offers ‘opportunity not seen for some years’
Another asset manager has come out and said the recent turbulence on the Aussie market offers gainful opportunity.
Small-caps focused DMX Asset Management just came out and said the ‘brutal’ performance of the small-cap sector ‘provides an opportunity not seen for some years’.
The asset manager then shared a nice table showing the median 12-month returns by sector and market capitalisation.
The smaller the stocks, the bigger the beating sustained over the past 12 months.
(Although a question: on any given year, what’s the probability of the sub-$100 million stocks under-performing the $1b+ stocks? What’s the comparative baseline?)
It has been a brutal year for ASX investors in smaller companies (like ourselves). Below are the median 12-month returns by MC range and sector. We think this provides an opportunity not seen for some years. We will discuss more in our upcoming monthly newsletter. pic.twitter.com/9cmb5J8WNT
— DMX Asset Management (@DMXAsset) July 3, 2023
Argosy Minerals up 5% on company update but ‘mindful’ of ‘prolonged’ permitting process
Developer of the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] is up 6% nearing midday trade after issuing a company update.
Argosy said it is ‘progressing the 2,000tpa facility commissioning works, which have advanced to successful 24-hour trials of continuous operations.’
Argosy expects to ramp up production operations during the second half of calendar 2023 — so in the next six months or so.
AGY also said it produced 20 tonnes of battery quality lithium carbonate product so far, with an average product quality of 99.79%.
Argosy also whipped out a stellar example of legalese verbiage regarding its quest for a strategic partner:
‘The key objective of the strategic partner process was to assess, then select via mutual alignment to secure funding and long-term off-take arrangements for the 10,000tpa expansion operation from a tier-1 counterparty in the EV supply chain. The Company has undertaken a comprehensive and thorough process, including multiple phases (due to significant and increasing interest with varying propositions) during the course of the lithium market uplift over the past 2.5 years, and this process is now nearing finalisation.
‘The Company was not constrained by a set deadline, preferring to achieve a favourable deal for stakeholders and a mutually beneficial partnership, aligned for the long-term sustainability and strategic benefit of the parties. As such, the Company is progressing to finalise the key agreements for such, via an off-take agreement for long-term battery quality lithium carbonate product supply and a finance agreement for the 10,000tpa operation funding.’
The takeaway?
The process is ‘nearing finalisation’.
And what about permits? That’s a vital point of contention for developers.
On that front, Argosy admitted the ‘constraints encountered … have prolonged this process’:
‘The 10,000tpa operation regulatory approval process is ongoing, however the Company is fully engaged with the Salta regulatory authority to expedite official approval receipt. The commitment of both parties to achieve this is reflected by the continued engagement to resolve the limited outstanding items, being clarification of hydrogeological queries related to the EIA submission, with a view to finalising and obtaining formal approval notice from the Mining Secretary.
‘The Company is maintaining regular and direct communication with the key regulatory authority officials and is mindful of the constraints encountered that have prolonged this process. However, it has not considerably impacted the project strategy, and in a period of increasing lithium market intensity and interest, this has resulted in improved strategic and long-term outcomes for the Company.’
Universal Store and Dusk continue to rebound
The mini-rally in bombed out consumer discretionary stocks continued on Monday.
Youth apparel retailer Universal Store [ASX:UNI] is up 7% this morning, and up 25% since late June.
Home fragrance merchant Dusk [ASX:DSK] is up 7% this morning, too. Since late June, Dusk is up nearly 30%.
An inevitable bump after being oversold or something more sustained, more bullish?
Greg and I discussed this very topic in the latest episode of What’s Not Priced In.
Rhythm Biosciences jumps 18%
Diagnostics technology developer Rhythm Biosciences [ASX:RHY] is up nearly 20% this morning.
The catalyst is seemingly an announcement that it has ‘further progressed its market entry strategy for ColoSTAT’ in the UK by establishing a fully-owned UK subsidiary.
RHY thinks the establishment of the subsidiary will help engage potential customers:
‘Having a local presence in the UK will provide the parent company the opportunity to engage directly with local customers and direct involvement with the supply chain requirements of ColoSTAT.’
Rhythm’s ColoSTAT is a blood test screening for colorectal cancer.
The announcement was not classified as market sensitive, however.
So is there a different reason the stock is moving?
Or is the administrative achievement of registering a subsidiary somehow a signal of RHY’s long-term intentions to commercialise ColoSTAT in the UK?
PSC Insurance down 10% after ASX price query response
Insurance services business PSC Insurance [ASX:PSI] is down ~10% in early trade after responding to the ASX’s queries about its recent price action.
PSI’s stock jumped 15% last Friday on no announcement from the firm, which caught the exchange’s eye.
PSC Insurance did shoot down any acquisition rumours, saying:
‘PSI are always seeking acquisition opportunities and at any one time we have a number in progress. We do not presently have any acquisitions in the pipeline that are significantly progressed or certain to proceed to execution or completion, further noting that none of these are at a stage where disclosure to the market would be required.’
Morningstar: ‘humble’ neighbourhood mall trading below fair value
Morningstar just published some research profiling a REIT ‘well-positioned to capitalise on long-term population trends’.
The real estate investment trust HomeCo Daily Needs REIT [ASX:HDN] stood out to Morningstar’s analysts due to its ‘portfolio of strong neighbourhood malls, large-format retail and health and services properties’.
But the REIT has struggled this year, down ~15% since February.
Initiating coverage on the stock, Morningstar’s Alexander Prineas wrote:
‘The main opportunity lies in converting lower-rent large-format retail to more attractive neighbourhood shopping centres, which typically command higher rents and are less cyclical than large-format retail.
‘Key valuation inputs are weighted average cost of capital of 7.2%, above-peer 3.5% estimated rental uplifts on existing leases for the next decade, and our expectation that HomeCo redevelops and remixes some malls.
‘Despite lower rents per square metre, large-format retail margins are reasonable due to low operating costs, and the REIT has been achieving good rental growth off a low base. The sizable weighting to bulky household goods retailers means exposure to new household formation.
‘HomeCo has longer-term tailwinds given it is likely to benefit more from population growth than rival REITs. HomeCo estimates population growth in its catchment areas of 1.9% from 2021 to 2026, versus a 1.5% nationwide average, a reasonable estimate given government policies support population growth and housing supply.’
New financial year, new opportunities
FY23 has come and gone.
What will FY24 bring?
More opportunities and hidden gems, according to Jun Bei Liu, lead portfolio manager for the Tribeca Alpha Plus Fund.
Bei Liu thinks the ‘best opportunities often emerge during times of market distress and dislocation’:
‘It is essential to recognise that the fluctuations and near-term weaknesses in the market are not indicative of a bleak future. Instead, they present a window of opportunity to identify undervalued assets with immense growth potential.
‘Sharemarkets are forward-looking and investors are trying to assess a company’s earnings potential 12 to 18 months ahead. As the momentum in downgrades to company earnings picks up in the coming months, savvy investors can capitalise on the dip in share prices that can potentially result in fruitful returns.’
"As we begin a new financial year, there are many enticing opportunities in Australia’s sharemarket, where bargain-hunting investors can uncover hidden gems with remarkable potential for growth and profitability."
👍👍👍https://t.co/3L3kdMfsTb
— Callum Newman (@CalNewmanFT) July 2, 2023
Will the RBA raise rates tomorrow?
To raise or not to raise, that is the question.
The Reserve Bank board convenes tomorrow and another 25bp hike is on the menu.
What will the board decide?
The #RBA meets on Tuesday.
Will it raise rates or not? #auspol #ASX
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) July 2, 2023
Good morning, investors!
Good morning!
Hope you all had a relaxing week.
But now is the time to get back on the markets grind. We’ve got a busy one — what with the Reserve Bank meeting tomorrow.
As always, the question is will they or won’t they.
Here’s Bing’s depiction of a hedge fund manager perusing annual reports. Let’s hope his investing nous is as dexterous as his hands.
Source: Bing AI