ASX Live News | ASX Set For Weak Rise This Morning, RBA Decision Day
ASX midday update
ASX 200 up 0.05%
Markets are in a holding pattern as we await the news from the RBA
The best individual performers:
- Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], up 6.76%
- Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS], up 6.32%
- Gold Road Resources [ASX:GOR], up 3.90%
- Lynas Rare Earths [ASX:LYC], up 3.11%
- Meridian Energy [ASX:MEZ], up 2.82%
The worst performers:
- Domain Holdings Aust [ASX:DHG], down 2.87%
- Downer Edi [ASX:DOW], down 2.37%
- Resumed Inc [ASX:RMD], down 2.00%
- Mercury NZ [ASX:MCY], down 1.65%
- Pexa Group [ASX:PXA], down 1.63%
Update of performers as of 12:00pm AEST
Housing prices still on the way up
CoreLogic’s data for June shows house prices are still rising.
This may impact the RBA decision today but we are still waiting for the most recent hikes to move through markets.
June CoreLogic data confirms Aust home prices up again. The underlying demand/supply imbalance (with surging pop) has dominated rising rates over the last few mths – but the risk of another leg down in prices as the collapse in the capacity to pay &rising unemp impacts is high pic.twitter.com/dqnsidSp3v
— Shane Oliver (@ShaneOliverAMP) July 3, 2023
PwC boots eight partners including former CEO
PwC Australia has fired eight partners, including its former CEO, as part of an internal investigation into the leak of confidential government tax plans.
The firm said on Monday that the eight partners had been found to have breached professional standards or failed to prevent the misuse of confidential information.
The leak scandal first came to light in January, when it was revealed that a former PwC partner had shared confidential drafts of the government’s tax plans with colleagues. The information was then used to pitch for work from clients who were affected by the proposed changes.
PwC Australia’s chairman, Ian Silk, said that the firm had taken the allegations “extremely seriously” and had conducted a “thorough and independent investigation”. He said that the eight partners who had been fired had “failed to meet the high standards of professional conduct and ethics that we expect of our people”.
The firings are the latest in a series of measures that PwC Australia has taken to try to contain the fallout from the scandal.
In May, the firm’s former CEO, Tom Seymour, resigned after admitting that he had received emails containing confidential information about the government’s tax plans.
PwC Australia has also sold its public sector advisory business to private equity firm Allegro Funds for $1. The new company will be called Scyne Advisory. Allegro said it will invest $100 million into the phoenixed public sector advisory company.
Any partners who joined the new company have agreed to give up claims to PwC’s retired partner payout plan.
The scandal has damaged PwC Australia’s reputation and raised questions about its culture and governance. The firm has said that it is committed to rebuilding trust with its clients and stakeholders.
‘Our people have deep sector knowledge and they will set our new culture, with the needs of our clients remaining paramount…Restoring those clients’ trust is our No. 1 priority.’
Markets expecting a pause
As of yesterday, the markets expect no change from the RBA today, with indicators showing an 84% expectation of a pause and 16% of the market believing a hike is coming.
The indicator calculates a percentage probability of an RBA interest rate change based on the market-determined prices in the ASX 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures.
Source: Asx.com
To raise, or not to raise, that is the question
Market analysts and RBA soothsayers are split today on what the next move for the RBA will be.
The potential hike would be the 13th consecutive raise which would bring the cash target rate to a decade-high of 4.35%.
Here are some thoughts circling at banking and investment firm watercoolers:
- Westpac chief economist Bill Evans says the RBA regards higher rates as necessary to ensure inflation falls to target by mid-2025.
‘We’re expecting you will see negative [GDP] growth in the first quarter of next year,’ he said.
- Commonwealth Bank split from the big four’s consensus that a raise is likely and thinks a pause may come today and a raise in August instead.
‘The deceleration in the monthly CPI should be enough for the RBA to pause its hiking cycle.’
‘Although today’s stronger housing related data could, together with a tight labour market and lingering inflation concerns, tip the decision the other way.’
- CeditorWatch chief economist Anneke Thompson said if the RBA didn’t raise rates today, it would risk sending a signal that rates were over. She added that there were serious risks in raising.
‘The flipside risk is if they increase again, that [for] people holding a home loan and particularly those that bought in the last two years, you make things far too difficult for them’
- AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina remarked that interest rates were the only tool the RBA had for slowing consumer spending and that other mechanisms needed to be found.
‘Some European countries are looking at … measures implemented by the government that can control inflation because the burden on mortgage holders just seems to be unfair’
- UBS Australia’s chief economist George Tharenou — who has successfully predicted the last 11 RBA decisions, thinks we’re in for a pause due to the dovish nature of the last RBA minutes and the recent CPI numbers, which fell from 6.8 in April to 5.6 in May.
‘The board is signalling that they need to be convinced, when policy is already restrictive and there are significant lags from the fixed mortgage rate cliff, that further increases in interest rates are actually required’
Markets signal weak rise
ASX 200 may open slightly up today as investors remain cautious as we await news from the RBA today on whether interest rates will remain at 4.1 per cent or rise to 4.35 per cent — a decade high.
Mortgage holders will be closely watching today’s decision as the RBA ponders a potential 13th interest rate rise in 15 months.
We will be awaiting the call from the RBA around 2.30pm.
It appears markets are pricing in another hike in the name of curbing high core inflation after May’s CPI data showed sticky inflation remained in place for some goods and services.
All figures shown are from 9:40am AEST
- $AUD up +0.11% at 66.76 US cents
- ASX futures up +0.43% to 7,218.5
- S&P 500 up +0.12%
- NASDAQ up +0.21%
- DOW up +0.032%
- FTSE down -0.39%
- STOXX up +1.70%
- SSE up +1.31%
- Bitcoin up +1.70% to $US 31,098.05
- Spot gold up +0.10% to $US 1,921.27
- Iron ore down -0.04% to $US 112.57
- Brent Crude down -0.76% to $US 74.84pb