ASX Live News | ASX Set For Weak Rise This Morning, RBA Decision Day

PwC boots eight partners including former CEO

PwC Australia has fired eight partners, including its former CEO, as part of an internal investigation into the leak of confidential government tax plans.

The firm said on Monday that the eight partners had been found to have breached professional standards or failed to prevent the misuse of confidential information.

The leak scandal first came to light in January, when it was revealed that a former PwC partner had shared confidential drafts of the government’s tax plans with colleagues. The information was then used to pitch for work from clients who were affected by the proposed changes.

PwC Australia’s chairman, Ian Silk, said that the firm had taken the allegations “extremely seriously” and had conducted a “thorough and independent investigation”. He said that the eight partners who had been fired had “failed to meet the high standards of professional conduct and ethics that we expect of our people”.

The firings are the latest in a series of measures that PwC Australia has taken to try to contain the fallout from the scandal.

In May, the firm’s former CEO, Tom Seymour, resigned after admitting that he had received emails containing confidential information about the government’s tax plans.

PwC Australia has also sold its public sector advisory business to private equity firm Allegro Funds for $1. The new company will be called Scyne Advisory. Allegro said it will invest $100 million into the phoenixed public sector advisory company.

Any partners who joined the new company have agreed to give up claims to PwC’s retired partner payout plan.

The scandal has damaged PwC Australia’s reputation and raised questions about its culture and governance. The firm has said that it is committed to rebuilding trust with its clients and stakeholders.

‘Our people have deep sector knowledge and they will set our new culture, with the needs of our clients remaining paramount…Restoring those clients’ trust is our No. 1 priority.’