ASX Live | ASX looks weaker, Wall St Closed for Holiday, Big news in mining
Mortgage cliff worry from the big banks
As fixed-rate mortgage terms come to an end, borrowers may face the possibility of increased repayments, leading to financial difficulties.
The 4% increase in the cash rate over the past year could have a significant impact on borrowers, resulting in a surge in monthly payments in arrears.
This increase could potentially reach up to 63%, according to Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker, who remarked on the problem:
‘Fixed-rate borrowers have not had the past year to acclimatise to higher interest rates. They have avoided the pain of adjusting their budget for higher loan repayments but will be on the receiving end of the Reserve Bank’s 12 cash increases over the past year all in one huge hit.‘
According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, about $350 billion worth of fixed-rate home loans, accounting for around half of all such loans, are set to expire this year.
The situation could worsen if the cash rate, as forecasted by NAB and Westpac, continues to increase in the future.
Mortgage cliff will send this to the gfc highs at current rates.
Also this little problem.
“Unemployment is the factor which has the largest impact on income and mortgage stress”
So many 💣 💣 💣 and only early days.
— John Spitzer (@ASX1500) July 4, 2023
Midday market update
ASX 200 down 0.30% to 7,257.5 around midday
The best individual performers:
- Mercury NZ [ASX:MCY], up 5.72%
- Lynas Rare Earths [ASX:LYC], up 3.19%
- De Grey Mining [ASX:DEG], up 2.90%
- Lifestyle Communities [ASX:LIC], up 2.77%
- Seek Ltd [ASX:SEK], up 2.71%
The worst performers:
- AMP Ltd [ASX:AMP], down 7.02%
- Graincorp Ltd [ASX:GNC], down 3.30%
- Nickel Industries [ASX:NIC], down 3.21%
- Perseus Mining [ASX:PRU], down 3.01%
- Neuren Pharmaceuticals [ASX:NEU], down 2.93%
Update as of 12:30pm AEST
AMP stock is in a trading halt after class action lawsuit loss.
AMP, has been ruled against in a class action lawsuit known as the Buyer of Last Resort Class action proceedings by the Victorian federal court.
The claim is related to a decision made by AMP in the past to lower the earnings multiple at which it planned to buy financial planning businesses from certain advisers.
The court acknowledged the loss incurred by two group members, namely Equity Financial Planners ($813,560) and Wealthstone ($115,533).
The court has only decided on the amounts payable to these two members, while further processes will consider the decision on other group members.
AMP is currently reviewing the judgment in detail to determine its next steps and will provide an update in due course.
The potential total compensation owed to other class members is unclear but is believed to be significant.
As a result, AMP’s stock is currently in a trading halt.
ANZ consumer confidence showing dim views by Aussie consumers
The ANZ Consumer Confidence Index 4 week moving average is at its 2nd lowest level in 30 years.
It's worth noting that this period includes the highest Aussie unemployment rate since the Great Depression.
— Tarric Brooker aka Avid Commentator 🇦🇺 (@AvidCommentator) July 4, 2023
Mining companies post impressive finds today
Junior miners today posted impressive results across the board today.
Here are some of the updates:
Torque Metals [ASX:TOR] announced a massive gold mineralised zones at its Paris site with its first pass diamond drilling prospects. Best intercepts include:
35m @ 14.12 g/t Au from 157.85m (23PRCDD076)
2.49m @ 40.6 g/t Au from 167.8m, and
4.44m @ 20.82 g/t Au from 170.3m, and
1.2m @ 185 g/t Au from 174.7m, all within
14.76m @ 7.6 g/t Au from 168.13m (23PRCDD077)
1.04m @ 83.59 g/t Au from 181.34m, within
16m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 18m (23ODD001)
3m @ 12 g/t Au from 19m within
St George Mining [ASX:SGQ] lithium results for Mt Alexander project reported wide zone intersects with multiple pegmatites. Early modelling suggests a wide corridor that is awaiting drill testing. Early tests show peak values of 1.28% Li₂O
Patriot Battery Metals [ASX:PMT] Boasts a huge 6% Li₂O Spodumene concentrate in the preliminary sampling of its Canadian site.
Black canyon [ASX:BCA] sampling over the Wandanya tenement has delivered high-grade surface rock samples of up to 54% manganese from an outcrop that is approximately 300m long and 150m wide.
Krakatoa Resources [ASX:KTA] announced multiple rock-chip samples over 2% Li₂O in a mineralised zone of approximately 800m. Planning has commenced for an imminent RC drilling program for the area and newly identified Wilsons prospect outcrop.
Westgold Resources [WGX] announced today that it has achieved the top end of FY23 production guidance of 257,116 oz of gold. The company now estimates a Q4 increase in cash, bullion and assets of $24m, up from Q3 $9m.
Greenstone Resources [ASX:GSR] has updated it’s indicated and inferred resource at Coolgardie Mining Centre by 57%. Phase 1 has now been completed with 10km of drilling. Updates of the projects show:
Burbanks: 6,052,889t @ 2.4g/t gold for 465,567 ounces of contained gold (+68%)
Phillips Find: 732,960t @ 2.3g/t gold for 54,567 ounces of contained gold (unchanged)
American West Metals [ASX:AW1] continues to uncover high grades of copper at the Storm Copper Project in Canada.
The latest intersects show:
Drill hole SR23-17 has intersected:
15.3m @ 1.6% Cu from 59.4m, including,
7.6m @ 2.9% Cu from 64m, including,
3.1m @ 4.8% Cu from 64m
Drill hole SR23-10 has intersected:
9.1m @ 1.1% Cu from 62.5m, including,
1.5m @ 2.8% Cu from 62.5m, and,
1.5m @ 2.1% Cu from 65.5m
3.1m @ 1.4% Cu from 76.2m, including,
1.6m @ 2.1% Cu from 77.7m
Drill hole SR23-12 has intersected:
7.6m @ 1.1% Cu from 106.7m, including,
3.1m @ 2.1% Cu from 109.7m
Drill hole SR23-18 has intersected:
7.7m @ 1% Cu from 59.4m, including,
4.6m @ 1.4% Cu from 62.5m, including,
1.5m @ 2.6% Cu from 64
ASX 200 opens down but recovers quickly to flat.
The XJO opened down 5.2 points (0.07%) and quickly recovered to now trading flat.
This signals a mixed day of trading as investors’ hopes begin to normalise after yesterday’s positive market news of a pause in the RBA target cash rate.
Expectations of two further raises by the RBA are now being shared by NAB and other market analysis, which is also weighing on the market.
John Lyng group acquires Smoke Alarms Australia
John Lyng Group announced the 100% acquisition of Project Safety Holdings Pty Ltd and 70% of Link Fire Holdings Pty Ltd for total upfront cash consideration of $61.8 million plus an earn-out of $17.25 million.
The acquisitions are said to be part of the group’s 5th strategic pillar to expand further into ‘Essential Home Services’ to provide turnkey solutions for homeowners and property managers.
The cost of the acquisitions will be funded through a $65 million share raise.
John Lyng halts trade as it sets up $65m raise
Property services business Johns Lyng Group was expected to launch a $65 million raise this morning.
On Tuesday evening, it was reported that Johns Lyng reached out to JPMorgan investment bank and fund managers to gain their support.
The stock is currently in a trading halt.
Morning Investors
Morning all early bird investors!
ASX Futures signals a weaker ASX 200 today. US Equities closed for Independence Day Holiday. The big news is coming from the mining sector today.
Stay tuned.
Market Update
All figures shown are from 9:15pm AEST
- $AUD up +0.05% at 66.92 US cents
- ASX futures up +0.16% to 7,228.5
- Wall St Closed for Independence Day
- FTSE down -0.10%
- STOXX flat at 10,138.37
- SSE up +0.042%
- Bitcoin down -0.93% to $US 30,839.69
- Spot gold up +0.21% to $US 1,925.33
- Iron ore down -1.51% to $US 110.87
- Brent Crude up +1.97% to $US 76.12pb