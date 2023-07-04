ASX Live | ASX looks weaker, Wall St Closed for Holiday, Big news in mining

Mortgage cliff worry from the big banks

As fixed-rate mortgage terms come to an end, borrowers may face the possibility of increased repayments, leading to financial difficulties.

The 4% increase in the cash rate over the past year could have a significant impact on borrowers, resulting in a surge in monthly payments in arrears.

This increase could potentially reach up to 63%, according to Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker, who remarked on the problem:

‘Fixed-rate borrowers have not had the past year to acclimatise to higher interest rates. They have avoided the pain of adjusting their budget for higher loan repayments but will be on the receiving end of the Reserve Bank’s 12 cash increases over the past year all in one huge hit.‘

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, about $350 billion worth of fixed-rate home loans, accounting for around half of all such loans, are set to expire this year.

The situation could worsen if the cash rate, as forecasted by NAB and Westpac, continues to increase in the future.