ASX Live | ASX looks weaker, Wall St Closed for Holiday, Big news in mining

Bubs completes strategic review, acknowledges ‘significant value destruction’

Bubs Australia [ASX:BUB] has released the findings of a strategic review centred on its business operations in the US, Australia, and China.

The review sets out a ‘five-point plan to responsibly manage capital and to grow and maximise shareholder value’.

Source: Bubs

The five-point plan is more goal than plan, with Bubs affirming to ‘grow further into the major US retailers’ and ‘focus[ing] on where Bubs has a clear competitive advantage’ in China — goat infant milk formula and goat adult milk powder.

One of the five points also mentioned ‘sweat[ing] existing assets’. Bubs said its manufacturing facility in Victoria is underutilised, operating at 31% capacity.

Again, the ‘plan’ to sweat this asset actually involves more reviews:

‘To boost utilisation and improve shareholder returns, Bubs is assessing State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) registration for China, toll manufacturing and selective private label opportunities.’

The release of the strategy review also came with an admission that shareholders have suffered ‘significant value destruction’ over the years.

It seems Bubs isn’t just undergoing a strategic reset in China but with investors, too.

Bubs independent non-executive director Reg Weine said:

‘We must immediately arrest the decline in shareholder value and get Bubs back on track. Capitalising on our first mover advantage in the US and resetting China are two significant components of our strategic plan. We have a clear competitive advantage in goat infant and adult nutrition, and we need to focus our efforts on this part of our portfolio. With a greater focus on working capital, and tighter control on costs, we will quickly reduce the monthly cash burn, extend the runway, and deliver sustainable shareholder value.’

BUB also provided a brief FY24 outlook.

The firm expects FY24 net sales revenue to be $80 million, a 35% increase on the previous year. Bubs expects to book these revenues on a gross profit margin of 40%. Meaning gross profit is forecast at $32 million.

As for its continued cash burn, Bubs expects to be cash flow positive in FY25.