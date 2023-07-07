ASX LIVE | ASX 200 to Sink, Wall St Down After Data Hints at Fed Hikes
CBOE Volatility Index highlights markets reaction to labour data
Vix Index from today showed a real-time reaction to the unexpectedly positive labour data that has sent shockwaves through equity markets as investors now expect a strong Fed reaction by way of rate hikes.
The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, or ‘fear index’, is a real-time market index representing the market’s expectations for volatility.
The VIX is calculated using the prices of S&P 500 index options with near-term expiration dates.
A higher VIX reading indicates that investors are expecting more volatility in the market.
As Scott Bauer told Bloomberg this morning, when the ADP data dropped, the chief executive officer at Prosper Trading Academy stopped his gym workout to rush back to his desk.
‘When that number hit, I took a good second and third look at my positions just to make sure that everything was going to be OK,” said Bauer, who leads a firm that coaches clients on trading stocks and options. “This one really, I mean really, is out of the box.’
Source: Cboe.com
Midday market update
ASX 200 is down 1.62% at 7,047.1
Asian markets follow US equities down in a tough day of global trading.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5%, China’s CSI 300 was down 0.7%, and Japan’s Topix declined 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi fell furthest, down 1.1%.
ASX midday market update as of 12:30pm AEST
The best individual performers:
- Genesis Energy [ASX:GNE], up 1.19%
- BSP Financial Group [ASX:BFL], up 1.03%
- Amcor Plc [ASX:AMC], up 0.92%
- PSC Insurance Group [ASX:PSI], up 0.83%
- Skycity Entertainment Group[ASX:SKC], up 0.71%
The worst performers:
- Block Inc [ASX:SQ2], down 5.38%
- Pinnacle Investment Management Group [ASX:PNI], down 5.33%
- Ingenia Communities Group [ASX:INA], down 4.42%
- Magellan Financial Group [ASX:MFG], down 4.37%
- Capricorn Metals Ltd [ASX:CMM], down 4.13%
Australian new car sales signal strength in consumer spending
Closer to home, new stats in Australia are signalling strength in consumer spending around items such as cars.
Australian new vehicle sales totalled 124,926 in June 2023, the biggest number of monthly sales since June 2018.
Sales increased by 25% on a year ago and 8.2% in the first half of 2023.
Australia – New Car Sales.
Lowe made a mistake (again) not raising. pic.twitter.com/CYExo3uZNW
— hidflect (@hidflect) July 5, 2023
2-year US Treasury yield hits 16-year high
ADP report out today showed the US Private sector grew by 497,000 jobs in June.
This was over double the estimated numbers and well above the May Job numbers of 267,000.
The main sectors seeing growth were leisure and hospitality, with 232,000 new hires, followed by construction, with 97,000.
This isn’t the news the Fed was looking for today as it hoped to cool the jobs market in an effort to reduce inflation.
Expectations in the market now have the Fed aggressively raising rates to battle wage growth and consumer spending.
Wall St tumbled today on these expectations, sending US bond yields to historic highs.
U.s 2-year Treasury bond yields shot up to above 5%, a 16-year high.
Source: Investing.com
While US 10-year Treasury bond yields are above 4%
Source: Investing.com
Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions, giving investors a clear view of the choppy waters ahead as the investors balance a red-hot US equities market with expectations of deeper future cuts from the Fed to reign in inflation.
With strong signals like these employment numbers, the writing is on the wall….st
ASX continues to fall, down 1.67%
ASX 200 is down 1.67% at the time of writing at 7,043.9.
All sectors are taking a beating this morning as global markets see red.
ADP Labor Data Shows Strong Job Growth in June
The U.S. private sector added 497,000 jobs in June, according to data released by ADP on Thursday. This was well ahead of economists’ expectations of 225,000 new jobs.
The strong job growth was led by the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 232,000 jobs. Other sectors that saw strong job gains included construction, trade, transportation, and utilities.
The ADP data is seen as a bellwether for the official government jobs report, which will be released on Friday. Economists were expecting the government report to show that 275,000 new jobs were created in June.
The strong job growth in June is a sign that the U.S. economy is still growing at a healthy pace.
However, it also raises concerns about inflation, as businesses are raising wages in order to attract workers, which will likely further solidify the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its meeting later in July
Wall streets Reaction
Treasury yields surged, and the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and DOW slumped following the reports. US 10-year yields are above 4%, while 2-year bond yields sit above 5%.
Bond and stock correlation flipped to negative for the first time in three months, another strong inflationary trading pattern that is worth watching.
The strong job growth in June is a positive sign for the US economy, but it also underscores the challenges that the Fed faces in trying to cool inflation without causing a recession.
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points at its meeting, which would be the largest increase since 1994.
‘The labour market remains too hot for the Fed’s comfort,’ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. ‘With little chance that the supply of skilled labour will surge, the Fed will likely need to maintain its higher-for-longer rate posture into next year to suppress labour demand and sustainably rein in inflation.’
The Fed is walking a tightrope, and it will be interesting to see how it navigates the coming months.
Morning market update
Good morning investors!
Lots of news is coming out of the U.S.
Stay tuned as we cover all the biggest stories.
ASX opens down 0.73% at 7,111.3 as stronger-than-expected labour news from the US has raised fears of the Fed raising rates faster than Wall St expected.
All figures shown are from 10:00am AEST
- $AUD up +0.10% at 66.30 US cents
- ASX futures down -0.58% to 6,991.5
- S&P 500 down -0.79%
- NASDAQ down -0.82%
- DOW down -1.07%
- FTSE down -2.17%
- STOXX down -2.42%
- SSE down -0.54%
- Bitcoin down -1.73% to $US 29,978.66
- Spot gold down -0.26% to $US 1,912.02
- Iron ore up +0.87% to $US 111.84
- Brent Crude down -0.18% to $US 76.51pb