ASX LIVE | ASX 200 to Sink, Wall St Down After Data Hints at Fed Hikes

CBOE Volatility Index highlights markets reaction to labour data

Vix Index from today showed a real-time reaction to the unexpectedly positive labour data that has sent shockwaves through equity markets as investors now expect a strong Fed reaction by way of rate hikes.

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, or ‘fear index’, is a real-time market index representing the market’s expectations for volatility.

The VIX is calculated using the prices of S&P 500 index options with near-term expiration dates.

A higher VIX reading indicates that investors are expecting more volatility in the market.

As Scott Bauer told Bloomberg this morning, when the ADP data dropped, the chief executive officer at Prosper Trading Academy stopped his gym workout to rush back to his desk.

‘When that number hit, I took a good second and third look at my positions just to make sure that everything was going to be OK,” said Bauer, who leads a firm that coaches clients on trading stocks and options. “This one really, I mean really, is out of the box.’

Source: Cboe.com