ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls, China’s Consumer Prices Flat, Earnings Season Looms

The ASX 200 fell by 2.24% last week. Not a great start to the financial year!

The consumer discretionary sector fell by 3.1%, and resources were also under pressure on concerns about China’s growth.

The key move, though, wasn’t in stocks — it was in the bond market.

And this is where things get interesting because it could have major implications for stocks…and even commodities.

Let me explain…

On Wednesday, 28 June, the US Government 10-year bond yield was 3.71%. It finished last week at 4.06%. That’s a 35-basis-point surge in just more than a week.

In Australia, over the same time, the 10-year yield went from 3.86% to 4.25%, a 39-basis-point move.

In short, the bond market is pricing in a higher for longer interest rate cycle from global central banks. As The Wall Street Journal reported following last week’s bond yield surge:

‘Behind the climb: the unwinding of bets that the Federal Reserve’s interest-fighting campaign would rapidly cool inflation, or even precipitate a recession. Last week’s readings on a still-tight labor market heightened worries that the Fed would have to raise rates to a higher level than previously expected, and then keep them there for longer.’

The still-tight labour market is a real head-scratcher.

Last week’s ADP report showed the private sector adding 497,000 jobs compared to expectations of around 220,000. The next day, the more widely followed non-farm payrolls report reflected a jobs growth of 209,000. However, that was down from May’s strong 306,000.

The robust ADP number could be an anomaly because the Challenger data (another employment data point released around the same time) showed layoffs in June up 25% from a year ago.

Employment is a lagging indicator, so it could be that job losses are coming…they’re just not showing up in the main data releases yet.

It could also be a demographic issue. The baby boomer cohort is well into retirement age. They have paid off their debts and done very well out of the post-COVID asset price boom. And now, rising interest rates mean they can secure a decent income for their retirement.

Baby boomers win again!

On the other hand, you have youngsters with years of sub-par Western education standards flowing into the workforce at the same time as highly skilled and productive workers retire.

That’s not a good recipe for productivity and, therefore, inflation. On top of that, you have governments in Australia and the US ploughing billions into the green dream of renewable energy.

Pumping billions into an energy transformation that will result in higher energy costs is one of the most economically damaging and inflationary policies you can pursue. And we’re doing it with gusto!

That leaves central banks trying to put an inflation fire out while governments pour petrol on it.

It’s a battle central banks are determined to win. But the market hasn’t really woken up to it yet. Certainly not the US market, which has been on a tear.

The CNN Fear and Greed Index is still in an ‘extreme greed’ reading. Apart from a small drop into ‘greed’ a few weeks ago, it’s been there since early June.

So far, the Fed’s determination to keep raising interest rates and hold them there for longer isn’t hurting the stock market at all.

But it is damaging the bond market.

And this is the interesting bit…