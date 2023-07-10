ASX News LIVE | ASX 200 Set to Recover from Fourth Day Down, Iron Ore Drops

How to find a stocks real worth

With earnings season beginning, I thought it would be worth exploring what underlying metrics readers can look at to decide if a stock is worth their valuable time and money.

The answers may surprise you — hint: it’s not earnings

When assessing the worth of a stock, dividends play a significant role alongside earnings.

While earnings reflect a company’s profitability and ability to generate income, dividends provide a direct return on investment to shareholders.

Here’s a basic explanation as to why dividends are important for assessing a stock’s worth:

Cash Flow to Investors: Dividends represent a tangible way for investors to receive a portion of the company’s profits. Distributing earnings in the form of dividends demonstrates a company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Dividends provide a direct cash flow to investors without having to sell their shares. Income Generation: Dividends can be particularly attractive to income-oriented investors, such as retirees or those seeking regular income streams. By investing in dividend-paying stocks, investors can build a portfolio that generates consistent income, which can be especially important in times of low-interest rates or uncertain market conditions. Long-Term Stability: Dividends can serve as an indicator of a company’s financial health and stability. Consistently paying dividends, especially if they are increased over time, signals that a company has a strong and sustainable business model. Total Return Perspective: Assessing a stock’s worth should not be limited to earnings alone. When combined with potential capital appreciation, dividends form the total return on investment. By reinvesting dividends or considering their impact on the stock’s overall performance, investors can have a more comprehensive understanding of the stock’s worth over time. This total return perspective provides a more holistic assessment of the investment’s profitability.

It is important to note that the significance of dividends versus earnings may vary depending on an investor’s investment strategy, risk tolerance, and financial goals.

