ASX LIVE | ASX to Rise, RBNZ Decision Day, Oil Climbs, KMD Brand Hit $1.1b Sales
RBNZ keeps rate on pause at 5.5%
In a second consecutive meeting, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has chosen to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5%. This decision follows the previous rate hike in May from 5.25%.
The RBNZ outlined the rationale in a policy statement:
‘The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5 per cent.
The level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure as anticipated and required. The Committee agreed that the OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future, to ensure that consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3 per cent annual target range, while supporting maximum sustainable employment.
Global economic growth remains weak and inflation pressures are easing. This follows a period of significant monetary policy tightening by central banks internationally. Global inflation rates continue to decline, assisted by the normalisation of international supply chains, and the decline in shipping costs and energy prices. The weaker global growth has led to lower export prices for New Zealand’s goods.
In New Zealand, inflation is expected to continue to decline from its peak, and with it measures of inflation expectations. Core inflation is expected to decline as capacity constraints ease. While employment is above its maximum sustainable level, there are signs of labour market pressures dissipating and vacancies declining.
Consumer spending growth has eased and residential construction activity has declined, while house prices have returned to more sustainable levels. More generally, businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services, and weak investment intentions.
The return of net inward migration continues broadly as anticipated, and is assisting to ease labour shortages. The net impact of immigration on overall capacity pressures remains uncertain. The ongoing recovery in tourism spending is supporting demand.
The repair and rebuild underway in regions of the North Island due to severe weather events will support economic activity in the near term. Broader government spending is anticipated to decline in inflation-adjusted terms and in proportion to GDP.
The Committee is confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range of 1 to 3% per annum, while supporting maximum sustainable employment.’
Midday market update
ASX 200 is up 0.47% at 7,142.6
The best individual performers:
- Stanmore Resources [ASX:SMR], up 5.10%
- Incitec Pivot [ASX:IPL], up 4.15%
- Block Inc [ASX:SQ2], up 2.72%
- Virgin Money UK [ASX:VUK], up 2.70%
- Capricorn Metals [ASX:CMM], up 2.39%
The worst performers:
- Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], down 2.63%
- Meridian Energy [ASX:MEZ], down 2.30%
- Gold Road Resources [ASX:GOR], down 1.89%
- Zimplats Holdings [ASX:ZIM], down 1.77%
- Corporate Travel Management [ASX:CTD], down 1.70%
All figures shown are from 12:00pm AEST
S&P 500 Companies Reach New High in Positive EPS Guidance Since Q3 2021
Looks like no one can rain on Wall Street’s parade, as early profit guidance has come through, showing S&P 500 companies are painting a rosy picture for future earnings.
In a remarkable turn of events, the second quarter has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of S&P 500 companies issuing positive EPS guidance, reaching levels not seen since Q3 2021.
As of today, out of the 113 S&P 500 companies that have provided EPS guidance for the second quarter, 46 companies have issued positive guidance, surpassing both the 5-year average of 40 and the 10-year average of 35.
While the number of companies providing negative EPS guidance stands at 67, which aligns with figures from three of the past four quarters, the rise in companies delivering positive guidance is pretty incredible considering sentiment. This surge indicates renewed optimism and confidence among these companies in their earnings prospects for the second quarter.
Unsurprisingly to those watching markets, the Information Technology and Industrials sectors emerge as leaders in positive EPS guidance issuance, with 20 and 9 companies, respectively, providing optimistic projections for the second quarter. Together, these two sectors account for more than half of all S&P 500 companies issuing positive EPS guidance, totalling 29 out of 46.
Interestingly, despite the surge in positive EPS guidance issuances compared to recent quarters, the percentage of S&P 500 companies providing positive guidance remains consistent with the 5-year average.
Out of the 113 companies offering EPS guidance for Q2 2023, 46, or 41%, are projecting positive earnings, aligning with the 5-year average. This figure does exceed the 10-year average of 36% however, reflecting an overall positive sentiment among the companies in the index.
Morning market update
ASX 200 looks to climb today along with Wall St after hints at positive signs from CPI numbers out of the US later today.
ASX closed up 1.50% yesterday, the best day of trading in six months.
- $AUD up +0.10% at 66.92 US cents
- ASX futures up +1.91% to 7,096.0
- S&P 500 up +0.67%
- NASDAQ up +0.55%
- DOW up +0.93%
- FTSE up +0.12%
- STOXX up +0.44%
- SSE up +0.55%
- Bitcoin up +0.74% to $US 30,607
- Spot gold up +0.44% to $US 1,933.29
- Iron ore down -1.20% to $US 109.21
- Brent Crude up +0.06% to $US 79.35pb
All figures shown are from 9:30 am AEST
Good morning investors!
Good morning all Kiryll here with you today covering all the biggest news in the markets around the world.
Expectations of a positive day trading may find a potential bump if unexpected news comes out of either Australasian central bank chief’s speeches today.
RBNZ is expected to announce its official cash rate decision around 12:00pm AEST.
The expectation in the markets is the RBNZ will keep rates on hold at 5.50%.
Phillip Lowe is expected to speak today at 1.10pm AEST. With his job on the line and Treasury head, Jim Chalmers set to announce the new RBA governor soon, this could be an important one for Lowe. He has faced criticism due to his statements during the pandemic suggesting that interest rates were unlikely to increase before 2024.
Included among the candidates who are in the running for the RBA head job are:
- Michele Bullock, the Deputy Governor of RBA
- Jenny Wilkinson, the Secretary of Finance
- Steven Kennedy, the Secretary of the Treasury
