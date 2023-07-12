ASX News LIVE | XJO to Rise, US Inflation Cools as Markets Eye End to Rate Hike Cycle

Global Lithium makes rare earth element discovery near Manna Lithium Project

West Australian lithium developer Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] made a rare earth element (REE) discovery adjacent to its Manna Lithium Project in WA.

GL1 has already christened it the Cardunia Rocks REE Project.

Source: Global Lithium

The market’s reaction was muted. GL1 shares are currently down ~1.45%.

The lack of excitement may relate to a question of capital allocation. Global Lithium isn’t generating any cash yet. So spending its money wisely is vital. GL1 doesn’t want to fight a capital-intensive battle on two fronts if the payoff isn’t worth it.

Is the establishment of a separate REE project a signal of GL1’s ambitions or a veiled admission the Manna Lithium Project may not be enough?

Touching on that issue, Global Lithium exploration manager Logan Barber said: