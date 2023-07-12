ASX News LIVE | XJO to Rise, US Inflation Cools as Markets Eye End to Rate Hike Cycle
Larry Summers: Fed should raise rates more
David Foster Wallace once mused whether fellow novelist John Updike ever had one unpublished thought.
Does economist Larry Summers ever have one unquoted opinion?
Today, the Australian Financial Review obligingly gave its megaphone to Summers, who eagerly proclaimed after the latest US CPI print:
“The best guess is that the Fed is going to have to raise rates more. If the Fed wants to see inflation get back to its target, it’s going to have to raise rates enough that at some point, the economy suffers.”
Global Lithium makes rare earth element discovery near Manna Lithium Project
West Australian lithium developer Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] made a rare earth element (REE) discovery adjacent to its Manna Lithium Project in WA.
GL1 has already christened it the Cardunia Rocks REE Project.
Source: Global Lithium
The market’s reaction was muted. GL1 shares are currently down ~1.45%.
The lack of excitement may relate to a question of capital allocation. Global Lithium isn’t generating any cash yet. So spending its money wisely is vital. GL1 doesn’t want to fight a capital-intensive battle on two fronts if the payoff isn’t worth it.
Is the establishment of a separate REE project a signal of GL1’s ambitions or a veiled admission the Manna Lithium Project may not be enough?
Touching on that issue, Global Lithium exploration manager Logan Barber said:
‘While Global Lithium remains focussed on increasing its lithium resource base and working towards the finalisation of a DFS for the Manna Lithium Project, the company is well resourced and has the relevant expertise to take advantage of other value accretive exploration opportunities such as this. The experienced geological team is well supported to execute the previously announced 50,000m drilling campaign at the Manna Lithium Project and to concurrently investigate the upside potential of the emerging bedrock Cardunia Rocks REE mineralised system.’
Cettire keeps chugging along, sets new 52-week high
Luxury retailer Cettire [ASX:CTT] is up 6% in early trade on Thursday, pushing it to a new 52-week high.
What is going on with this stock?
Bucking the wider consumer discretionary trend, Cettire is up nearly 200% year to date and 800% in the last 12 months.
Wild, given the circumstances.
The stock is still down ~15% from its all time high of $4.32 a share, having crashed to 36 cents in June last year.
Is this a rally led by bargain hunters who thought the stock was grossly oversold in 2022?
Netwealth’s funds under administration surpass $70 billion
Netwealth is up over 6% on Thursday morning after funds under administration (FUA) rose $4.4 billion to $70.3 billion for the June quarter, comprising $3.2 billion of net inflows and a positive market appreciation of $1.2 billion.
Funds under management (FUM) rose $600 million to $16 billion in the June quarter, with FUM new inflows of $400 million.
However, Netwealth did say quarterly outflows ‘have continued at elevated levels’. The reason:
‘Clients partially withdrawing funds to invest in off-platform investments including term deposits and other alternative investments, and large partial withdrawals for high net worth and large accounts.
‘Despite strong inflows during the quarter, the prevailing economic uncertainty and its impact on investor sentiment have resulted in delays in committed transitions and new business activities for our existing clients. Moreover, the current market conditions have continued to make it challenging to estimate timing of these transitions on a monthly or quarterly basis.’
Cash is no longer trash … but a competitor!
ASX 200 opens 1.15% higher
The ASX 200 opened 1.15% higher on Thursday, seemingly bolstered by the news over in the US.
The morning’s biggest movers:
- Perseus Mining [ASX:PRU], up 8.2%
- Virgin Money [ASX:VUK], up 8%
- West African Resources [ASX:WAF], up 6.3%
- Evolution Mining [ASX:EVN], up 6.2%
- Netwealth [ASX:NWL], up 6%
Transitory inflation ‘a more persistent transitoriness than first envisaged’?
And here’s Stephen Williamson, reviving the Team Transitory message:
‘Maybe the initial notion that the surge in inflation was transitory was the correct one — it was just a more persistent transitoriness than first envisaged.”
Maybe the initial notion that the surge in inflation was transitory was the correct one — it was just a more persistent transitoriness than first envisaged.
— Stephen Williamson (@1954swilliamson) July 12, 2023
Sacrifice, what sacrifice?
It doesn’t end!
Here’s more discussion about the sacrifice ratio thought to be needed to fight inflation.
Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council of the United States, delivered a speech yesterday and echoed Krugman’s query about the absence of any sacrifice sustained by the US economy despite fast-rising interest rates.
On the back of a good inflation report, NEC Director Lael Brainard takes a shot at economists who have argued the sacrifice ratio would need to rise
From her speech today:
"The economy is defying predictions that inflation would not fall absent significant job destruction."
— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) July 12, 2023
Team Transitory Inflation getting some vindication?
And here’s Paul Krugman musing whether the ‘inflation is transitory’ thesis got some vindication from yesterday’s CPI numbers.
Gotta say it: the original Team Transitory proposition was that inflation would subside without the need for a big rise in unemployment. Not looking so wrong now (supercore is core ex used cars and shelter, 6m annualized) 1/ pic.twitter.com/ma2pQdtm2i
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 12, 2023
Krugman noted that the US economy did not face a painful ‘sacrifice ratio’ despite hiking rates at a historic pace.
In economics parlance, a sacrifice ratio is the percentage of a year’s real GDP or unemployment foregone to reduce inflation by 1%.
Usually, reducing inflation by 1% requires about 2.5% of unemployment, according to my copy of Mankiw’s Macroeconomics.
Yet the US is not reeling from steep unemployment (at least, not now) … hence the Krugman tweet.
Corporate greed appears to be transitory
Here are some quick takes from some top economists around the world on the latest US inflation data.
Justin Wolfers took the cheekier road, quipping that greed appears to be transitory (a reference to the debate about greedflation).
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 12, 2023
Morning market summary
Morning!
Here’s a quick summary of what made the news overnight.
The biggest news was from the US.
Headline inflation rose 0.2% in June and 3% over the last 12 months, down from 4% year-on-year in May. Consensus forecasts expected 3.1%. That’s the lowest inflation level in over two years. However, core CPI — excluding food and energy — rose 4.8% over the last 12 months, down from 5.3% in May.
Not quite as good…
Overnight, the major US stock indices closed at 15-month highs and the two-year Treasury yield fell to a two-week low of 4.72%.
Locally, the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe — whose contract may or may not be renewed — gave a speech yesterday and fielded some questions.
He reiterated that inflation is the bank’s priority but also said they haven’t moved to raise rates as quickly as other central banks. That was by design and for several reasons:
- Australia’s wages growth is slower than most other advanced economies.
- Labour supply in Australia is a lot more flexible than elsewhere.
- And Lowe said the RBA is taking a slightly different approach to curbing inflation by deliberately going a bit slower to preserve gains in the labour market.