ASX LIVE | ASX to Rise with Wall St, RBA Head to change, Oil Passes $80pb Mark

Recession looming, but markets are still rallying

The recession that many have been expecting is looking increasingly likely, but that hasn’t stopped markets from rallying in recent months.

The positive news is coming in about core inflation numbers coming down and Wall Street (particularly Tech stocks) rallying to near-all-time highs.

Source: LongConvexity

But don’t get sucked in by the FOMO.

Remember that this is the usual playbook of the markets, and as tightening cycles and CPI peak, the next step is usually recession as the previous rate hikes work their way through the system.

Source: InnovatorEtfs

There are a few reasons for this continued rally while things look dicey.

There is still abundant liquidity in the system, and the Fed remains a strong backstop for the financial system.

However, as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and liquidity evaporates, these factors will likely no longer be enough to support markets.

Investors Should Be Cautious, Focus on Defensive Assets

Investors should be cautious about the current market rally and focus on defensive assets.

While there may be some short-term upside, the longer-term outlook is for a recession.

This means that risk assets, such as equities, are likely to underperform. Investors should instead focus on assets that will provide protection during a downturn, such as gold, bonds or safer dividend-paying stocks.

