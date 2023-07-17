ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Lower as Markets Eye ‘Soft Landing’

IGO sinks on colossal impairment charge of nearly $1 billion

Critical metals miner IGO [ASX:IGO] is down 7% on Monday after announcing a mammoth impairment charge of just under $1 billion.

Here’s another example of the risks associated with overpaying for acquisitions.

IGO is impairing the assets acquired from Western Areas in June last year, expecting to record a non-cash, pre-tax impairment expense of $880-980 million for FY23.

Why the large asset valuation haircut (a buzz cut at this scale)?

‘The impairment relates to the reassessment of the accounting value at Cosmos and Forrestania [assets acquired from Western Areas] to reflect higher capital and operating costs, challenges to the mine production schedule and delays in development at Cosmos. As a result, guidance provided on 31 October 2022 with respect to Cosmos has been withdrawn.’