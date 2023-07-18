ASX LIVE | XJO to Open Down, Victoria Cancels Commonwealth Games 2026
Midday update
ASX 200 down 0.38% at 7,270.6
Financials and Utilities are the only sectors that have gained ground over the morning, while the rest remain in the red.
The best individual performers:
• Block Inc [ASX:SQ2], up 3.42%
• Virgin Money UK [ASX:VUK], up 2.64%
• Graincorp [ASX:GNC], up 2.53%
• Incitec Pivot [ASX:IPL], up 2.23%
• AGL Energy [ASX:AGL], up 2.18%
The worst performers:
• Ansell [ASX:ANN], down 14.48%
• IGO Ltd [ASX:IGO], down 4.35%
• Lendlease Group [ASX:LLC], down 3.51%
• Aurizon Holdings [ASX:AZJ], down 3.50%
• Metcash Ltd [ASX:MTS], down 3.33%
All figures shown are from 12:48pm AEST
Mining companies slide as weak Chinese June data is digested
BHP, Rio Tinto, and De Grey Mining share prices are down this morning as investors digest trouble over the Pacific in China.
- Rio Tinto down 1.10%
- BHP down 1.35%
- De Grey Mining down 1.53%
June data out of China showed some positivity as industrial production (YoY) was up 4.4% — better than the forecasted 2.7%. However, the anemic forecast highlights the pessimism of the Industrial sector growth without real stimulus from Beijing.
GDP growth, comparing this year with the same quarter last year, showed the economy expanded 6.3% — this time lower than the expected 7.3%. Again the devil is in the details.
This time last year, Shanghai was in a two-month lockdown, and the economy had come to a screeching halt.
Because of the huge impact of the closure of Shanghai, which has 25 million people, comparing this spring and last spring provides ‘a misleading picture of China’s economic performance,‘ said Diana Choyleva, the chief economist at Enodo Economics in London.
Without real stimulus from leaders in China (something they have been apprehensive about doing), we may see suppressed commodity prices which could affect miners here.
HUB24 posts positive inflows for June
HUB24 released its June Quarter update this morning, showing the Funds platform had positive net inflows of $2.1 billion for the quarter — down 14.7% on pcp.
HUB24 was positive about today’s results, commenting that market uncertainty was creating softer flows across the market.
Platform FUA was $62.7 billion as of 30 June 2023, which included a positive market movement of $1.2 billion for the quarter.
Dan Andrews cancels Commonwealth Games 2026 in Victoria
In a surprise call, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced this morning that he has cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The games were budgeted to cost $2.6 billion, but Andrews announced on Tuesday that the state had withdrawn from hosting the event after new estimates showed it would cost ‘at least $6 billion’ and perhaps over $7 billion.
Andrews explained his decision this morning:
‘$6-7 billion is well and truly too much for a 12-day sporting event. I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost is estimated and budgeted for last year.’
‘I’ve made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that,’ he said.
‘We will instead deliver all and more of the legacy benefits in housing, sporting infrastructure, tourism and we will unpack all that tomorrow and throughout the week and there will be further details of all of that as well as the process to deliver that.’
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen has promised that the government will not be walking away from promised sporting infrastructure.
She said this morning:
‘Each and every one of the community sporting infrastructure projects that we had been in detailed planning and design and conversation with councils and local communities, each one of those sporting infrastructure facilities will be going ahead and we will be wanting to push on and complete those projects with those local communities following consultation with them.’
The opposition has responded to this morning’s news, calling it a ‘massive humiliation’, and said that it will damage Victoria’s reputation.
Morning market update
ASX 200 opens down 0.20% this morning, while Wall St continues its winning streak. Europe markets fell overnight, stoked from concerns of weak Chinese retail and industrial data that could drag America down.
Premier Dan Andrews announced this morning that the Commonwealth Games will not be held in Victoria as the cost would be $6-7 billion. More to follow.
- $AUD down -0.33% at 68.15 US cents
- ASX futures down -0.03% to 7,238.5
- S&P 500 up +0.39%
- NASDAQ up +0.93%
- DOW up +0.22%
- FTSE down -0.38%
- STOXX down -0.97%
- SSE down -0.87%
- Bitcoin down -0.30% to $US 30,149
- Spot gold up +0.11% to $US 1,955.37
- Iron ore up +1.29% to $US 112.38
- Brent Crude down -0.08% to $US 78.56pb
All figures shown are from 10:00am AEST