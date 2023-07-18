ASX LIVE | XJO to Open Down, Victoria Cancels Commonwealth Games 2026

Ansell shares fall

Health and safety protection equipment business Ansell [ASX:ANN] shares tumbled today after warning of rising costs.

The company warned of job cuts in its manufacturing division and expects foreign exchange to be a moderate headwind in financial year 2024. However, it anticipates a material benefit to 2023 earnings from low employee incentive realisations that will not be repeated in financial year 2024.

The company says it expects to earn between $US1.17 and $US1.18 per share in financial 2023, in the middle of its prior guidance range.

It also said rising investment costs meant it expected financial 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be between $US92 cents and $US1.12 cents.

Statutory earnings per share, including investment costs, are expected between $US57 cents and $US77 cents.

Total interest costs on the company’s gross debt are projected to increase by $29 million in the upcoming fiscal year due to escalating global debt costs.