ASX LIVE | XJO to Rise, NZ CPI hits 6%, US Banks Post Profits
Midday market update
ASX 200 up 0.47% to 7,317.8
The best sectors this morning were Energy (+1.91%) and Financials (1.34%), while Telecoms (-0.66%) sector fell.
The best individual performers:
- Coronado Global Resources [ASX:CRN], up 5.50%
- Ampol [ASX:ALD], up 4.84%
- Whitehaven Coal [ASX:WHC], up 3.74%
- Zimplats Holdings[ASX:ZIM], up 3.38%
- Virgin Money UK [ASX:VUK], up 3.38%
The worst performers:
- Northern Star Resources [ASX:NST], down 6.25%
- Aurizon Holdings [ASX:AZJ], down 2.37%
- Ansell [ASX:ANN], down 2.35%
- Neuren Pharmaceuticals [ASX:NEU], down 2.30%
- Genesis Energy [ASX:GNE], down 2.02%
All figures shown are from 12:19pm AEST
Westpac/MI leading index turns positive
The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index of Economic Activity today flipped to positve (0.1%) today, the first time since April 2022.
The index integrates a number of economic factors that often precede variations in economic activity into a single cyclical indicator for the Australian economy.
The index’s components include the S&P/ASX 200, dwelling approvals, US industrial production, the RBA Commodity Prices Index, aggregate monthly hours worked, the Westpac-MI CSI expectations index, the Westpac-MI Unemployment expectations index, and the yield spread
While todays gain was modest, it still alligns with a growing postive sentiment out of the US where more market analysts are pointing towards the idea of a soft landing for many economies who’s central banks attempt to thread the needle between slowing inflation without crashing the economy.
Australia MI Leading Index (MoM)
Source:Investing.com
NZ inflation falls to lowest levels since 2021
Inflation in NZ has fallen to its lowest levels since late 2021.
CPI data out today shows a figure of 6%, down from the previous 6.7%.
Last week the RBNZ paused hikes but indicated that it expects inflation to be within its target band in 2024 — signalling an extended pause.
For Kiwis, the feeling of inflation remains as food prices remain high, with Vegetable prices increasing 23.3% this year so far, though much of these prices were attributed to floods earlier in the year that hurt the season.
For all goods in the CPI, prices were up 1.1% on a quarterly basis.
‘Prices are still increasing at rates not seen since the 1990s but are rising at a lower rate than the last few quarters,’ Nicola Growden of Stats NZ said today.
Prices for building increased 7.8% this year to June 2023, following an 11.5% increase in the year to March.
Source: StatsNZ
Woodside Energy revenue drops 29%
Woodside Energy [ASX:WDS] reported a revenue of US$3.1 billion ($4.5 billion), down 29% after a 4% fall in sales.
Production was also down 5% due to planned maintenance which brought production down to 44.5 million barrels of oil.
Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said today:
‘Whilst production and sales were lower compared with the first quarter of 2023, they were higher than the
corresponding period last year, reflecting Woodside’s expanded operations portfolio.‘]
As the price of oil continues to climb thanks to lower production from OPEC and Russia, there are hopes of a turnaround as further production kicks in from the Argos platform through 2023.
Australian house price growth cools slightly
Core logic data shows house prices are still holding but showing definite signs of slowing across Australia. For potential homebuyers, the concern of high mortgage rates could slow some purchases, while some analysts are concerned about a significant house price drop if the RBA continues rate hikes into 2023.
While I think a correction of that magnitude is unlikely, it’s worth considering the risks of a continued aggressive RBA hike cycle. Moving away from the speculative, here is an update from the ground, with changes in dwelling values, three months to June this year.
Source: Propertyupdate.com.au
Home loan repayment in 2023 vs 2022
Assuming that your lender passes on every single cash rate hike in full to your home loan as per Westpac’s predictions and that you are currently repaying a variable rate loan, you may find that your monthly repayments are $1,315 more expensive in 2023 compared to April 2022.
Home Loan Monthy repayments
Average rate April 2022 (2.86%) $2,335
Forecast average rate 2023 (7.36%) $3,650
Difference $1,315
With strained budgets from these repayments, retail spending and consumer confidence will remain subdued. Let’s hope the RBA is nimble enough to know when to pivot to rate slashes when the economy cools enough for their liking.
CoreLogic Aust home prices July mth to date:
Syd +0.5%mom (+0.9% at mthly rt)
Mel +0.2%
Bri +0.8%
Ade +0.5%
Per +0.6%
5 city avg +0.5% (+0.8% at mthly rt)
Continuing to show some loss of momentum this mth pic.twitter.com/IuLuDD2JHF
— Shane Oliver (@ShaneOliverAMP) July 17, 2023
US Bank earnings maintain Wall St momentum
Bank Earnings released overnight posted strong equity-underwriting estimates for the second quarter.
‘It feel as though things are getting better and signs are encouraging’ Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said Tuesday.
Bankers are hesitant to call it a comeback, but sentiment in the US has shifted gears, with many analysts thinking that the US is heading for a ‘soft landing’, instead of recession.
Some of the results from the US overnight:
- Charles Schwab (+12.6%) big numbers by the bank however, quarterly revenue fell by 9% YoY which was near expectations of a 7.4% fall. The results led the charge for its best share price gains since 2009.
- Bank of America (+4.4%) posted a 14% increase in net interest income, earnings double beat with quarterly earnings rising 19% to US$7.4b
- Morgan Stanley (+6.5%) profits fell 18% YoY, but earnings posted a double beat surprising analysts.
- Citi Bank (-1.0%) despite breaking from the pack and posting a small fall in revenue, the bank still surpassed analysts expectations and earned an upgrade to buy from hold by Odeon Capital.
Source: Bloomberg
Morning market update
ASX 200 opens up 0.39%, trading at 7,312.0
- $AUD up +0.11% at 68.18 US cents
- ASX futures up +0.07% to 7,283.5
- S&P 500 up +0.71%
- NASDAQ up +0.76%
- DOW up +1.06%
- FTSE up +0.64%
- STOXX up +0.52%
- SSE down -0.37%
- Bitcoin down -1.04% to $US 29,851.87
- Spot gold up +0.89% to $US 1,977.31
- Iron ore down -0.51% to $US 111.81
- Brent Crude up +0.24% to $US 79.82pb
All figures shown are from 10:10am AEST
Good morning investors
ASX 200 is set to open higher, mirroring US equities that shrugged off tepid retail sales data in the US. The big focus was on the largest four banks, which all topped equity-underwriting estimates.
Westpac’s leading index is due at 11:00am today, which should provide a good yardstick for the next few months.
Here’s this morning’s AI-generated image showing the largest banks’ newest data.