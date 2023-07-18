ASX LIVE | XJO to Rise, NZ CPI hits 6%, US Banks Post Profits

Westpac/MI leading index turns positive

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index of Economic Activity today flipped to positve (0.1%) today, the first time since April 2022.

The index integrates a number of economic factors that often precede variations in economic activity into a single cyclical indicator for the Australian economy.

The index’s components include the S&P/ASX 200, dwelling approvals, US industrial production, the RBA Commodity Prices Index, aggregate monthly hours worked, the Westpac-MI CSI expectations index, the Westpac-MI Unemployment expectations index, and the yield spread

While todays gain was modest, it still alligns with a growing postive sentiment out of the US where more market analysts are pointing towards the idea of a soft landing for many economies who’s central banks attempt to thread the needle between slowing inflation without crashing the economy.

Australia MI Leading Index (MoM)

Source:Investing.com